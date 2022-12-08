In a game of first-half runs, St. Francis Borgia had the bigger one to open the St. Charles West Warrior Classic.
The Knights (6-0) posted an 18-point run and an 11-point run in the first half on the way to a 69-36 win over Francis Howell North.
Updated: December 8, 2022 @ 6:32 pm
“I thought the kids did a great job,” Borgia Assistant Coach Mike Scheer said. “The effort was outstanding, especially on the defensive end. That got us a lot of turnovers and we got a lot of layups. They got after it, got excited, and that made a big difference.”
The victory puts Borgia into Thursday’s semifinals against Lutheran North, a 66-62 winner over St. Charles West in Monday’s other first-round game.
Borgia will play Friday for either the title (8 p.m.) or third place (6:30 p.m.).
“The next two games are going to be hard, no matter who we play,” Scheer said.
With Monday’s win, Borgia improved to 6-0, giving the program its best start since it won nine games to begin the 2011-12 season.
In Monday’s game, Francis Howell North netted the game’s first basket, but offensive play was slow to get going. When Borgia got going, it scored the 18 of the next 20 points before the Howell North Knights rallied for 10 in a row to make it 18-16 for Borgia through eight minutes.
“We got pretty lazy at the end of the first quarter,” Scheer said. “We were shooting really fast shots and weren’t getting back on defense. They hit a couple. Our guys knew they were better than that, so in the second quarter they really came out.”
Borgia found its mojo again to start the second quarter and ripped off an 18-point run to go up 36-16 before North ended it. Borgia led at the half, 38-19.
Borgia continued to add to the lead in the third quarter and was up with eight minutes to play, 61-31. Borgia’s onslaught included back-to-back dunks by junior Adam Rickman. He had four of them in the game with the other two in the second quarter.
“I was really happy with the way they played in the third quarter,” Scheer said. “They didn’t let up, realizing the game was in the 20s already and let them back in. I thought we played pretty disciplined in the second half.”
The fourth quarter played under running clock rules as Borgia was able to add to its 30-point advantage.
Senior Grant Schroeder was the top Borgia scorer with 20 points. He hit two of the four Borgia three-point shots and went 4-6 from the free-throw line. As a team, the Knights were 9-17 from the stripe.
Rickman was next with 17 points, including the four dunks.
Junior Brody Denbow netted 15 points and frequently was on the end of Borgia’s fastbreak opportunities.
Junior Heath Landwehr scored six points. Junior Caden Carroll scored four points. Senior Sam Dunard added three and juniors Drew Fischer and Justin Mort each had two points.
Scheer said the team moved the ball around.
“I don’t know what we had assist-wise, but it should be pretty high,” Scheer said. “If we can do that all year, that makes us tough, I think.”
Scheer was leading the Knights with Head Coach Dave Neier out due to illness.
Tony Bretz led Francis Howell North with 15 points.
Ryan Murdock scored seven points in the first half. Isaac Bollinger was next with five points.
Nikhil Contractor closed with three points and Jaiden Jones, Brandon Reale and Jordan Allen each added two points.
Borgia’s Thursday opponent, Lutheran North, improved to 4-1 overall with its 66-62 win over the host Warriors Monday.
Lutheran North’s other wins have been over McKinley, Pattonville and Metro-East Lutheran. The loss was to KIPP St. Louis.
Bryce Spiller led the Crusaders with 18 points while Davell Long netted 16 and Izy Prude scored 13. Arnez Newton led Lutheran North with nine rebounds.
St. Charles West was led by Barry Thomas Jr. with 20 points and Nick Lewis with 14.
