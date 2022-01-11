Do you believe in miracles?
St. Francis Borgia Regional’s boys basketball Knights (6-4, 1-2) certainly did Wednesday, leading for nearly the entire game to upset defending Class 5 state champion Cardinal Ritter (7-7, 0-1), 72-65.
“I think it was one of those things where we went out to win a ballgame,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “Our kids were pretty fired up right from the beginning.”
Borrowing from Al Michaels’ call of the 1980 U.S. Olympic men’s hockey win over the U.S.S.R. seems fitting. The win came six years to the day after Borgia last beat Cardinal Ritter (69-68 in St. Louis Jan. 5, 2016). The last time Borgia beat Cardinal Ritter at home was Jan. 17, 2001, a 71-62 victory.
The teams went over a decade without playing before the series restarted in 2014-15. Cardinal Ritter has won eight of the 10 meetings.
“I think our kids were excited about playing them,” Neier said. “We weren’t worried about losing. You can get blown out if you’re just worrying about playing a powerful team or not losing. Our kids went out to win the ballgame. We stress that.
“It’s like they say — you respect everybody, but fear no one,” he said. “You’ve got to go out and play to win to give yourself a chance.”
The Knights were led by a pair of juniors, Sam Dunard and Grant Schroeder.
Dunard, usually Borgia’s sixth man, led the way with 29 points in a starting role. He knocked down six three-point baskets, at least one in each quarter. He also went 5-5 from the free-throw line. Dunard added eight rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot.
“It felt pretty good,” Dunard said. “I’ve got to give it up to my teammates. They were the ones getting me the ball. You’ve just got to see one going in and you know the next one is going in as well.”
Schroeder netted 24 points, including four three-point baskets. He was 4-6 from the free-throw line. He pulled down seven rebounds with two assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
“We got into a good stretch from the start,” Schroeder said. “It held over into the second half and stayed motivated. I feel that’s what helped us the most, just sticking together as a team and being really motivated and pushing ourselves.”
Overall, the Knights hit 11 three-point baskets. Borgia hit 15 of 26 free throws, but did enough down the stretch to seal the win.
“It was just down to repetition, just like in practice,” Schroeder said. “Coach has us shoot free throws every day. I had to stay focused and realize it was just two free throws at the line.”
Adam Rickman was next, scoring 10 points despite missing large portions of the game after an injury and with foul trouble. He was 4-8 from the free-throw line. He also had four rebounds, three steals, two assists and a blocked shot.
Nathan Kell was next with six points, four assists, two rebounds and one steal.
Heath Landwehr contributed two points and Garren Parks added one. Landwehr also had a rebound. Parks had an assist and a rebound.
Drew Fischer didn’t score, but handled the ball against the Cardinal Ritter pressure and found teammates for eight assists. He also had three rebounds and three steals.
“Everybody who went in contributed,” Neier said. “Heath Landwehr went in and got a basket right away. Tate Marquart went in and did a good job. He got a steal and took care of the ball. Garren Parks helped us out inside. There were a number of guys who rotated in and did their jobs.”
The Lions were led offensively by Robert Lewis, The 6-8 senior scored 35 points, including one of the team’s three-point baskets.
“Lewis was doing everything,” Neier said. “He’s a force inside. We’re not a very big team, so it makes it tough to cover him. He not only does it scoring, but also on the boards. He’s tough on both ends. We really had trouble keeping him off the boards.”
Jordan Nichols was next with 13 points.
Braxton Stacker netted 12 points in the second half for Cardinal Ritter, including hitting two three-point baskets in the fourth quarter.
“Defensively, I thought we played awfully hard, especially in the first half,” Neier said. “We tried to take Stacker out of the game. We tried to keep him from catching the ball. He’s so explosive. He’s not just a great outside shooter, but you can’t guard him with two guys. Keeping him from catching the ball slowed down their offense in the first half.”
Clayton Jackson added three points and Ryan Atkins had two.
Cardinal Ritter knocked down three 3-point baskets, all in the fourth quarter. The Lions went 4-9 from the free-throw line.
The Lions led twice, 2-0 and 4-2, both on Lewis baskets. Then, Dunard hit his first three from the corner and Borgia went on a 12-4 run over the rest of the quarter. It was 14-7 for the Knights after 8 minutes.
In the second quarter, Borgia continued its hot shooting while limiting players not named Lewis. Borgia led at the half, 38-19. Lewis scored 14 of his team’s points.
In the second half, Borgia continued to add pressure. The Knights led after three quarters, 52-29, before the inevitable Cardinal Ritter rally.
“It was huge having that lead going into the last quarter,” Neier said. “When they came up and put the pressure on, it was hard for us to even get the ball down the court sometimes.”
In the fourth quarter, the Lions bit hard into the lead, trimming it from 23 points to six in the final 45 seconds. Borgia was able to hit four of six free-throw chances after that to seal the win.
“It was tough,” Dunard said. “You just have to take care of the ball and rely on each other. You know they’re coming at you and they’re coming at you hard. You’ve got to keep relying on each other and sticking together.”
Borgia returns to action Friday, visiting Warrenton. That game starts at 6:30 p.m.
Borgia is the fourth seed in next week’s Washington Tournament. The Knights will play No. 5 St. Charles Monday at 7 p.m.
“We know we have to keep working every day and getting better in practice to give ourselves a chance,” Neier said.