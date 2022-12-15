Shocked early, the St. Francis Borgia boys basketball Knights had to climb out of a 10-point hole to capture the St. Charles West Classic crown Friday.
Borgia (8-0) defeated defending event winner Ft. Zumwalt South (2-1), 68-56.
“This is a great win for us,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “That’s for sure. It was just great to win another championship.”
Borgia junior Adam Rickman ended with a double-double, scoring 23 points with 12 rebounds. He also had four assists, four steals and three blocked shots.
“It feels great,” Rickman said. “I hope we can continue this path and keep the zero on end of the loss sheet and keep getting wins.”
Borgia got the game’s first basket, a three by Sam Dunard, before the Bulldogs scored the next 13 in a row. That included a couple of baskets where Borgia couldn’t get out of its own end and a pair of threes by Ft. Zumwalt South’s Blake Struemph.
“The biggest thing was where we were cutting with the ball,” Neier said. “You practice all that stuff and when you get a little pressure, it seems to go right out the door. We just had to call a timeout and remind them what we were trying to accomplish and what we were trying to do.”
The Knights were able to chip back by the end of the quarter. A Brody Denbow three near the end trimmed the deficit to 15-14 after eight minutes.
“We started to get some good passing and get the ball down the floor,” Neier said. “It was just a great team effort.”
In the second quarter, the teams traded roles. Borgia moved out to an eight-point lead, 31-23, before the Bulldogs went on a run to tie it by the break, 31-31.
The key moment was a five-point play with 35.3 seconds to play. Struemph hit a three and the Knights were called for a foul away from the ball. Isaiah Clark hit both ends of the one-and-one to cut the gap from seven to two points.
Borgia came out on fire to open the second half. Adam Rickman scored twice in a row and Tate Marquart hit a three.
Borgia led after three quarters, 51-37.
The Knights were able to pull away in the fourth quarter and hit free throws down the stretch to win by 12, 68-56.
“Adam had a heck of a game all the way around,” Neier said. “Defensively, he was tremendous. He was tremendous rebounding, scoring and assisting.”
Denbow knocked down three of Borgia’s three-point baskets on the way to scoring 13 points. He also had two rebounds and two steals.
Marquart and Kaden Patke came off the bench to play critical roles for Borgia.
“They did a great job,” Neier said. “Tate handled the ball really well and got it to where it needed to go. He handled the pressure, especially at the end of the game where he put in the free throws when they were cutting into the lead.”
Marquart scored 12 points and was 7-8 from the free-throw line, including six in a row down the stretch in the fourth quarter. He also had two assists and two rebounds.
“Tate came up huge for us,” Rickman said. “He was making big free throws and making big shots.”
Patke chipped in nine points with four rebounds and an assist.
“Kaden Patke came in and made a big difference,” Rickman said. “Our whole team was just playing well together. We played a great team game.”
Neier said the team has many players who can step up.
“We go with who is playing the best at the time, and who we need at the time,” Neier said. “We do have some other guys on the bench who can help out when needed, too.”
Grant Schroeder scored eight points with six assists, six rebounds, four steals and a blocked shot. He was 3-4 from the free-throw line and moved to within 21 points of the 1,000-point plateau for his career.
“Grant is just a great team player,” Neier said. “He is a good scorer and one of our best shooters. He had another really solid game.”
Dunard scored three points with two assists and a steal.
Drew Fischer had one assist and one rebound.
Justin Mort contributed a blocked shot and a rebound.
Borgia went 11-17 from the free-throw line and also had seven three-point baskets.
Struemph was the top scorer with 25 points. He hit six three-point baskets and went 5-5 from the free-throw stripe. Struemph also had three rebounds and a steal.
Clark ended with a double-double, scoring 14 points with 13 rebounds, two steals, an assist and a blocked shot.
Chase Bensing ended with 10 points, four rebounds and two assists.
Cameron Brown scored seven points with four assists, four steals and two rebounds.
Luke Bass handed out three assists with one rebound. Luke Surtin posted three assists. Eron Pordos had one assist.
Ft. Zumwalt South went 17-19 from the free-throw line and sank seven three-point baskets.
“They are very tough,” Neier said. “They happen to be a little bit younger with a lot of kids graduating, but they brought in a load of talent. They’ve got some kids who can shoot. I think they can shoot a lot better than they did tonight, except for Struemph. I don’t know if he could have shot any better. They have a nice inside player in Clark, who does a great job on the boards and gives them a good inside presence. They have good ball handlers and a lot of speed.”
Ft. Zumwalt South brought a large student section with many more fans. Borgia, however, got a boost from a group of St. Charles West students who became Borgia’s fan section for the evening.
“They had a lot of support because they’re not too far from here,” Neier said. “Luckily, we got support from another school plus a couple of our students.”
Rickman said the team appreciated the support.
“It makes the game fun when you’ve got people chirping in your ear and talking trash to you,” Rickman said. “Then, we had a few kids from St. Charles West come root for us. That was awesome. It was a great atmosphere tonight.”
Borgia returned home to host Owensville Monday.
The Knights finish out the 2022 portion of the schedule with the following games:
• riday at Duchesne (Archdiocesan Athletic Association game) at 7 p.m.
• onday, Dec. 19, at Westminster Christian Academy, 7 p.m.
“We’ve just got to keep playing the same game and getting better each day in practice,” Rickman said. “We’ve got to learn from all of our mistakes.”