Borgia’s girls soccer team was defeated in its quarterfinal game.
Borgia Baseball
Borgia baseball (24-5) got a two-hit shutout from Jack Nobe to defeat Glendale (25-6), 2-0. Nobe struck out 10 Glendale batters while going the distance.
Borgia scored both of its runs in the bottom of the fourth, Nobe led off with a single to center. Tanner McPherson then doubled to left field and Nobe reached third.
Justin Mort put down a squeeze bunt, plating Nobe. Kabren Koelling then singled home McPherson.
Borgia will play Webb City (22-13) Friday at 1 p.m. at Sky Bacon Stadium in Ozark in the semifinals.
The other semifinal is between Festus (25-8) and Ft. Zumwalt South (27-6-1).
The final round takes place Saturday, June 3, with the third-place game at 10 a.m. and the title contest at 1 p.m.
Union Girls Soccer
Corner kicks have been the strength of the Union soccer Lady ’Cats all season long and Saturday was no exception.
Senior Addison Williford knocked the ball into the Springfield Catholic net from a Holly Pipes corner kick with 3:10 left in the second overtime to lift Union (15-7-1)to a 1-0 victory.
Springfield Catholic ended the season at 19-6.
Union now plays Smithville (21-3) Friday, June 2, at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton. Kickoff is 1:30 p.m.
The other semifinal is between Ursuline Academy (16-5-1) and Ft. Zumwalt South (20-4).
The third-place game is Saturday, June 3, at noon with the championship at 1:30 p.m.
Borgia Girls Soccer
Hope Kleeman scored with 30:24 left in the first half and that proved to be the only goal for the Villa Duchesne Saints in a Class 1 girls quarterfinal win over Borgia in Frontenac.
Borgia concluded the season at 10-15-1. Villa Duchesne (9-11-1) advanced to the state semifinals along with Father Tolton Catholic and Bishop LeBlond. The other quarterfinal, between Saxony Lutheran and Metro, was tied at the half, 0-0. That match started later than the other quarterfinals Saturday.
