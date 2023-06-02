If chances for a school to win a state baseball title are considered “when pigs fly,” then qualifiers are going to the right place.
Ozark’s Sky Bacon Stadium will host the MSHSAA Class 5 Championships Friday and Saturday. The state tournament actually has been running all week, but the Class 5 teams take the field during the final two days.
St. Francis Borgia (24-5) takes on Webb City (22-13) in the second Class 5 semifinal Friday at Ozark’s Sky Bacon Stadium. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m.
The first Class 5 semifinal is between Festus (25-8) and Ft. Zumwalt South (27-6-1) at 10 a.m. The third-place game will be played Saturday at 10 a.m. with the championship at 1:30 p.m.
Ft. Zumwalt South is the highest-ranking team remaining in the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association poll.
The Bulldogs were ranked sixth in the May 12 rankings, behind Camdenton, Glendale, Willard, Kearney and Washington.
Borgia was ranked ninth, Festus was 10th and Webb City was unranked.
Borgia and Webb City have two common opponents. Both beat Kearney by 8-5 scores. Borgia defeated Glendale in the quarterfinals, 2-0, while Webb City lost a 5-4 game to the Falcons.
Ft. Zumwalt South defeated Festus twice March 25 by 3-1 and 7-5 scores.
Besides that, the teams have three common opponents. Festus defeated Ft. Zumwalt West, Hazelwood West and Wentzville Liberty. Ft. Zumwalt South lost to Ft. Zumwalt West, beat Hazelwood West and split with Wentzville Liberty.
Borgia is seeking its second state title, having won the 2019 Class 4 championship.
Borgia also finished second in 1957 and 1975 and fourth in 1976.
Webb City was the Class 3 champion in 2005 and 2006. It also placed second in 1997, 2008 and 2010. The Cardinals were fourth in 1988.
Festus was the Class 5 state runner-up last season to Platte County and also finished second in 1990, third in 1989 and fourth in 2000.
Ft. Zumwalt South was the Class 4 state champion in 2009. The Bulldogs were second in 1996 and fourth in 2021.
Webb City has a familiar name in its lineup.
Drew Vonder Haar, a junior, starts at third base and scored the winning run in the quarterfinal win over Kearney.
Drew’s father, Bruce Vonder Haar, is a Pacific High School graduate. Drew’s uncle, Craig Vonder Haar, was a sports writer for over 17 years with the Missourian and currently is website and communications manager with the School District of Washington.
Webb City’s head coach is Andrew Doennig, who is in his first year at the helm.
Much of the credit for this year’s run goes to the pitching coach, former Major League pitcher and longtime professional coach Steve Luebber.
In the quarterfinal win, Kaylor Darnell got the start and went five innings, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks. He struck out four.
Walker Sweet tossed the final two innings, allowing three walks and one hit batter while striking out five.
Vonder Haar doubled and singled to lead the offense. He scored two of the three runs.
Sam Weller, Kenley Hood and William Hayes also had hits.
Hood had the lone RBI.
Cy Darnell is the team’s regular leading hitter through the season, batting .382. Kaylor Darnell is the home run leader with two.
Kaylor Darnell has a reported 7-1 record with a 1.44 ERA. Landon Fletcher (4-1, one save, 2.22) has been the teams’ No. 2 starter.
Borgia has several pitchers who are capable of starting with Jack Nobe (7-1, one save, 1.17), Caden Carroll (8-0, 1.27) and Regan Kandlbinder (3-2, one save, 1.01). Nobe is the likely semifinal starter. He’s gotten the ball in the last two games, the district final against Washington and the quarterfinal game against Glendale.
Over 59.2 innings, Nobe has allowed 35 hits and 14 walks while striking out 96.
Carroll, a likely starter in the other state game, has gone 49.2 innings, allowing 25 hits and eight walks while striking out 49.
Tanner McPherson, one of two seniors (with Kabren Koelling) is the top hitter at .400 with five doubles and one home run. The third baseman has a .500 OBP and has been hit by pitches 10 times.
Also hitting over .300 are Nobe, Kandlbinder and Drew Eckhoff.
Nobe is the team’s leading power hitter with six home runs to go with seven doubles and a triple.
For Festus, top pitching candidates include Mason Schirmer (7-1, one save, 1.07), Brayden Montgomery (4-1, one save, 1.13), Nate Moore (2-2, one save, 1.25) and Ian Brown (4-0, 1.37).
Batters to watch include Hayden Bates (.432, six doubles, three triples, seven home runs), Brady Nolen (.400, three doubles, three triples), Tyler Bizzle (.369, nine doubles, one home run) and Schirmer (.316, 10 doubles, one triple, one home run).
Likely to start on the hill for Ft. Zumwalt South are Carter Cox (6-0, 2.09), Connor Henke (6-1, two saves, 0.56) and Gavin Reidel (4-0, two saves, 2.74).
Jacob Reynolds, who is hitting .375 with seven doubles, is the top-hitting regular.
Evan Fulhorst hits .365 with 14 doubles, one triple and three home runs.
Jacksen Tankersley is batting .365 with six doubles and a triple. Cox is a .352 batter with five doubles and a triple.