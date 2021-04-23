It wasn’t exactly what the St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights envisioned.
Playing Thursday through Saturday in the Columbia Tournament, the Knights lost all four of their games. With the defeats, Borgia fell to 8-6 overall on the season and carried a five-game losing skid into Monday’s game against Duchesne at Blanchette Park in St. Charles.
After losing in the opener to Hickman Thursday, 2-1, the Knights:
• Lost Friday to Lee’s Summit, 4-0.
• Lost Friday to CBC, 4-1.
• Lost Saturday to Sedalia Smith Cotton, 7-1.
Lee’s Summit
Borgia was limited to two hits by Lee’s Summit pitching.
Lee’s Summit scored once in the second, twice in the fourth and once in the fifth inning.
“Offensively, we just couldn’t get it done,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “We saw Lee’s Summit’s best pitcher (Gavin Wilson), and he was good. We could only muster two hits. We never really threatened them.”
Wilson pitched six innings, allowing one hit and three walks and striking out eight.
For Borgia, Gavin Mueller went the distance, allowing four runs on seven hits, one walk and one hit batter. He struck out three.
“Gavin Mueller was very good on the mound today,” Struckhoff said. “He had everything working. They were able to put a couple runs across but didn’t hit him real hard. I was really happy with his performance.”
Isaac Vedder and Mueller each singled. Alonzo MacDonald, Mueller and Blake Whitlock walked. Owen Struckhoff was hit by a pitch.
Mueller and Garren Parks stole bases.
CBC
The Knights faced another Class 6 school Friday in the second game, losing 4-1 to CBC. The Cadets scored a run in the fourth and three more in the sixth. Borgia’s run came in the bottom of the seventh.
The Knights were limited to three hits in this game.
“It was more of the same offensively for us,” Rob Struckhoff said. “We just didn’t hit. We were able to draw seven walks but could not get the big hit to ignite our offense.”
Ethan Mort started and went 5.1 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out five.
“Ethan Mort was outstanding against a lineup stocked with D1 talent,” Rob Struckhoff said. “He kept them off-balance all night. We were very proud of his effort.”
Whitlock closed out the game, going 1.2 innings. He allowed two hits and hit a batter. He struck out two.
MacDonald, Vedder and Mueller each singled.
Sam Heggemann, Owen Struckhoff and Dane Eckhoff each walked twice. Mueller walked once.
Heggemann scored the run.
CBC employed a three-pitcher effort with Evan Margherita, Brysen Neptute and Luke Matschiner throwing.
Jack Schroeder homered for the Cadets.
Smith-Cotton
The Sedalia school exploded for six runs in the top of the sixth inning to win the final game Saturday, 7-1.
Each side scored once in the second, and the game stayed tied until the top of the sixth.
“Sam Turilli started and was solid for the first five innings,” Rob Struckhoff said. “However, a couple errors and hits and all of a sudden a 1-1 game became 7-1. That happens to everyone at some point, though. We still have confidence in him.
“Turilli lasted 5.1 innings and was tagged for seven runs (five earned) on five hits and two hit batters,” he said. “He struck out six.
“Brady Hanneken came in and finished the game off,” Rob Struckhoff said. “He did a great job and definitely will be getting more innings.”
Hanneken pitched 1.2 innings, allowing one hit.
Borgia outhit Smith-Cotton, 7-6.
“We were able to get seven hits and three walks in this one but could only knock one runner home,” Rob Struckhoff said. “Sam Turilli and Brayden Mayer had solid days for us. Sam Glosemeyer had a bullet double, too. It was good to see him have some success today. Otherwise, we left too many opportunities on the bases.”
Turilli and Brayden Mayer each had two hits. Mayer tripled.
Glosemeyer doubled, and Max Meyers and Heggemann singled.
Owen Struckhoff, Eckhoff and Jack Nobe each walked.
Connor Skornia scored the run.