What will 2022 bring for the St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights?
Rob Struckhoff’s program has experienced nearly everything over the past three years -— winning a state championship in 2019, watching the 2020 season vanish due to COVID-19, and falling in the district tournament opener last year after having a chance to extend or win in the final inning.
Borgia finished 16-9 overall last year.
Struckhoff said his team learned quite a bit from last season.
“The small things matter,” he said. “Every play in a game matters whether it’s early or late. Be prepared mentally to perform when it’s your time.”
Borgia’s home opener is Friday, March 18, against Gateway Legacy Christian Academy. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.
The Knights were hit hard by graduation with only two starters returning. They are seniors Sam Turilli and Isaac Vedder.
Big things are expected from both.
Turilli slots in as a pitcher and center fielder. He batted .275 with three doubles, eight runs and seven RBIs. On the hill, he went 2-2 with one complete game and a 2.90 ERA.
Turilli also was one of four Borgia players who were on the 2021 state champion Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team. That program placed third in the Mid-South Regional in Hastings, Nebraska. The others are seniors Dane Eckhoff, Cody Vondera and Ethan Etter.
Vedder pitches, but made his major impact at the plate as a designated hitter. He batted .397 with seven doubles and a home run, scoring 14 times and leading the team with 26 RBIs. He’s had summer experience with both the Midwest Rage and New Haven Post 366.
Other experienced varsity players returning are seniors Eckhoff, Brady Hanneken, Ryan Kampschroeder, Connor Skornia and sophomore Jack Nobe.
Eckhoff, a middle infielder, batted .229 last season. He is expected to start at second base.
Hanneken won his lone start and ended with a 0.55 ERA.
Kampschroeder saw action in two innings of one game, earning a win.
Skornia logged a hit in his two at-bats for a .500 average.
Hanneken, Kampschroeder and Skornia all played for the Midwest Rage last summer.
Nobe batted .176 over 17 at-bats.
Seniors Garren Parks, Vondera, Etter, juniors Tanner McPherson and Kabren Koelling, and sophomore Reagan Kandlbinder are expected to make an impact this season.
McPherson and Koelling were on last summer’s state runner-up Post 218 Junior Legion team. Kandlbinder was one of the top pitchers for the state runner-up Post 218 Freshman team.
The Knights have a deep pitching staff with Turilli, Vedder, Nobe, Hanneken, Kampschroeder, McPherson, Etter and Kandlbinder all capable of throwing effective innings.
Behind the plate, Vondera is expected to reprise his role from the Post 218 Seniors, where he was the main catcher last summer.
At first base, Struckhoff sees a platoon of Kampschroeder, McPherson and Kandlbinder.
Up the middle, Eckhoff and Nobe are expected to patrol second base and shortstop, respectively.
At third base, McPherson and Skornia are the top candidates.
Outfielders who will see time include Turilli, Skornia, Vedder, Koelling and Parks.
Struckhoff said the team has some basic goals.
“Keep improving every day as players and young men,” he said. “If we keep it simple and take care of this, it will be a successful season.”
Within the Archdiocesan Athletic Association, Struckhoff sees one team, St. Dominic, above the others.
“They won it last year and they continue to get larger with enrollment,” Struckhoff said. “I think they are over twice our size now.”
Within the area, Struckhoff sees Union, Washington, Owensville, St. Clair and Sullivan as emerging teams.
“All have relatively new or young coaches who do a great job preparing their teams,” Struckhoff said.
He also knows Pacific always will be ready for anything with its veteran coaching staff.