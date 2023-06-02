Two St. Francis Borgia spring sports teams have found out about postseason honors.
Several athletes and one coach have been honored following Archdiocesan Athletic Association postseason awards meetings.
In baseball, Rob Struckhoff was named the AAA coach of the year.
Junior pitcher-infielder Jack Nobe was selected as the league player of the year.
Named to the AAA second team were Tanner McPherson, Reagan Kandlbinder, Justin Mort and Kabren Koelling.
McPherson and Kandlbinder were honored as infielders. Mort was selected as an outfielder while Koelling was named to the list as a utility player.
Kandlbinder also made the honorable mention list as a pitcher.
Other honorable mention picks were Kaden Patke, Drew Eckhoff, Noah Hendrickson and Tyler Kromer.
Patke was selected as a pitcher. Eckhoff earned infield honors while Hendrickson was selected as a catcher and Kromer was honored as an outfielder.
In AAA Division II girls soccer, Borgia had three first-team, three second-team and one honorable mention selection.
Making the first team were junior forward Madi Lieberoff, sophomore midfielder Abby Schutte and sophomore forward Haylee Stieffermann.
Second-team picks were sophomore midfielder Olivia Wunderlich, junior defender Lexi Buhr and freshman defender Addison Carroll.
Junior midfielder Macy Strubberg made the honorable mention list.
Borgia’s baseball team is playing in the Class 5 state semifinals. The girls soccer team lost its Class 1 quarterfinal game.
