Will it be a 32nd title for the St. Francis Borgia Knights?
The host team has received the top seed for this year’s St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament, which tips off Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymnasium.
Borgia was voted the top team by six of the other seven schools attending the 70th annual event. Each of the eight teams seeded the other seven, not including itself. Borgia was named first on six ballots and second on the seventh.
Borgia returns its entire starting lineup for this season, including Missourian All-Area player of the year Grant Schroeder.
Ft. Zumwalt North, which has been the runner-up for the past three seasons, was selected second in this year’s event. The Panthers received one first-place vote, three second-place votes and three third-place votes.
Two-time defending champion University City was seeded third. The Lions received 18 poll points with one first-place vote. Three schools voted University City second. The Lions got one third-place vote and two fourth-place votes.
Washington is the fourth seed and the Blue Jays had 25 poll points. That included one second-place vote, two third-place votes, three fourth-place votes and one fifth-place vote.
Union is the No. 5 seed. The Wildcats earned 33 poll points with one third-place vote, one fourth-place vote and five fifth-place votes.
Pacific finished one point behind Union at 33 and is seeded sixth. The Indians received one third-place vote, two fourth-place votes, two fifth-place votes and two sixth-place votes.
Owensville is the seventh seed. The Dutchmen pulled in 44 poll points with five sixth-place votes and two seventh-place votes.
Metro, the only new school in this year’s tournament, is seeded eighth. The Panthers received 48 poll points. One school voted Metro sixth and the other six gave Metro seventh-place votes.
That sets up the first-round games with two on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and two more on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
The first game, tipping off Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m., features second-seeded Ft. Zumwalt North against No. 7 Owensville.
That will be followed at 7:30 p.m. by No. 3 University City facing sixth-ranked Pacific.
Action Wednesday, Nov. 23, starts at 6 p.m. Top-seeded Borgia plays No. 8 Metro at 6 p.m. No. 4 Washington then plays fifth-ranked Union at 7:30 p.m.
The second round will be Friday, Nov. 25. The Borgia-Metro loser plays the Washington-Union loser at 3 p.m. That’s followed by the Ft. Zumwalt North-Owensville loser playing the University City-Pacific loser at 4:30 p.m.
Championship semifinals start at 6 p.m. with the Borgia-Metro winner playing the Washington-Union winner.
The final game is at 7:30 p.m. The Ft. Zumwalt North-Owensville winner meets the University City-Pacific winner.
The final round is Saturday, Nov. 26. The seventh-place game starts at 3 p.m. The consolation contest follows at 4:30 p.m. with the third-place game at 6 p.m.
The title contest will be played at 7:30 p.m.
