What a difference a day can make.
Facing Cape Girardeau Notre Dame for the second time in two days, the St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights rolled to a 13-4 win Saturday in the third-place game of the Banks Classic at Borgia.
“We got a good victory over a strong Cape Notre Dame team in the third-place game. It was a nice win to beat those guys,” said Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff.
The Knights improved to 2-2 with the win. Cape Notre Dame fell to 3-3.
“We were happy with winning the third-place game,” Struckhoff said. “We played well in 3 3/4 of the four games. It was good to see what we can do.”
Cape Notre Dame beat Borgia Friday during pool play, 4-2. That gave Cape Notre Dame the pool title while Borgia finished second. When both teams lost in the semifinals, they matched up again for third place.
The game started late due to several factors, one being Jefferson City and South Callaway went nine innings in the first of their two-game series. The teams split in the consolation games.
“We got off to a late start due to one of the earlier games going to extra innings,” Struckhoff said. “And, it was a long game.”
Borgia jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the third, but Cape Notre Dame came back to score three in the bottom of the fourth.
Each team scored a run in the fifth.
Borgia put it out of reach with a seven-run sixth inning.
The game ended after that inning on the time limit.
Jack Nobe was the winning pitcher, going four innings while allowing three unearned runs on four hits, one walk and two hit batters. He struck out three.
Caden Carroll tossed the final two innings, allowing an unearned run on one hit and one walk. He struck out four.
Offensively, Borgia managed 11 hits. Dane Eckhoff led the way with three hits, including a double.
“Dane had a big game and other guys had multiple hits,” Struckhoff said.
Reagan Kandlbinder and Tanner McPherson each had two hits. McPherson and Ryan Kampschroeder doubled.
Sam Turilli, Nobe and Cody Vondera singled.
Garren Parks walked twice. Turilli, McPherson and Noah Hendrickson walked once.
Hendrickson and McPherson were hit by pitches.
Nobe and Parks each stole a base.
Kandlbinder crossed the plate three times. Eckhoff scored twice. Turilli, Nobe, Kampschroeder, McPherson, Parks, Hendrickson, Eckhoff and Kade Patke each scored once.
Eckhoff, Kandlbinder, Kampschroeder and Vondera drove in two runs apiece.
Nobe, McPherson, Parks and Carroll each drove in one run.
Cole Lemons started for Cape Notre Dame and went four innings, taking the loss.
Blake Anderson, Michael Houston, Ben Pearson, Jon Dohogne and Grant Ames each had one hit for the Bulldogs.