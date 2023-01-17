The winning steak continues as the St. Francis Borgia basketball Knights will play for their third tournament title of the season.
Borgia (15-0) overcame nine lead changes in the second half to win pulling away Wednesday, 62-49, over Priory (7-6) in the semifinals of the 52nd annual Washington Tournament.
Borgia, already winners of their own Turkey Tournament and the St. Charles West Tournament, will look to add even more hardware Friday at 8:30 p.m. in the championship round against St. Charles (13-2).
“We played some great competition tonight,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “They showed their toughness in the Washington game where they were behind most of the game and came out with a victory. I knew it was going to be that type of game tonight. We had a lull in there where we didn’t play as well, gave them some open shots and man they hit some big three pointers. Holy cow.”
St. Charles ended St. Dominic’s reign of back-to-back tournament titles at Washington by knocking out the Crusaders (9-6) in Wednesday’s other semifinal, 53-41.
Borgia, last season’s runner-up in the tournament, will look to expand on its all-time Washington Tournament record of 13 championships. The Knights last took the top prize at the event in 2020.
St. Charles has won the tournament six times, last doing so in 2018.
“We’re just happy having an opportunity to try to play in the championship game again against a really, really good team,” Neier said. “They are a force. They just have some good ballplayers that play well together. They play well on defense. I thought St. Dominic would have a great opportunity against them, but at the end of the game St. Charles just took over.”
Borgia started on a 12-2 run in their semifinal Wednesday. The Knights were up on Priory, 21-10, after one quarter, and 34-26 at the half.
Priory came all the way back in the third quarter, prompting six lead changes before ending the period with a 44-43 edge on the Knights.
Just two nights after Priory executed a double-digit comeback win against Washington in the second-half, the Ravens made their push to do it again as the lead changed hands three more times in the fourth quarter.
However, Borgia finished out the game on a 16-2 run.
Priory’s Myles Eidsness-Garcia put through a go-ahead triple with seven minutes to play, making it 47-46 Ravens, but Borgia did not give up another field goal after that and held Priory to just a pair of free throws the rest of the way.
“We had to battle back,” Neier said. “Sometimes, to grow as a team, you have that adversity where you are behind and need to battle and still have the calm to come down there and get the shot we want, to push the ball yet, and also to buckle down and play defense, fly around and guard a lot harder. The last part of the fourth quarter, I thought we guarded really well.”
Adam Rickman posted his first double-double in the month of January, but that’s only because he had triple-doubles in two of the Knights’ three prior contests this month.
He finished with 26 points (two on a one-handed slam dunk in the first half), 15 rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocks.
“He does a great job,” Neier said. “Grant (Schroeder) hit some big shots and Sam Dunard hit a big three when he came back in for the fourth quarter. We had a lot of guys that subbed in that played a pretty good role for us, did a good job and gave guys a break. We had to two guards come in off the end of the bench and really played well offensively.”
Schroeder notched 13 points, eight rebounds, five steals and two assists.
Dunard recorded seven points, one rebound and one assist.
Tate Marquart posted five points, three assists and one block.
Brody Denbow turned in four points.
Heath Landwehr notched a triple in the first half to finish with three points.
Justin Mort and Kaden Patke tallied two points apiece. Patke added two rebounds, one steal and one assist.
Drew Fischer pulled in two rebounds.
Nathan Kell recorded three assists, one steal and one rebound.
For Priory, Max Lipe’s 17 points led the way.
Christian Gonzalez turned in 15 points and Eidness-Garcia finished with 11.
Drew Flaherty, Ethan Lewis and Jalen Riad contributed two points apiece.
The final round of the tournament begins at 4 p.m. Friday as Francis Howell Central takes on the St. Louis Homeschool Blue Knights for seventh place. Washington plays Pattonville in the consolation final at 5:30 p.m. and Priory plays St. Dominic for third-place at 7 p..m. in the lead-in to the championship contest.