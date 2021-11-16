A trio of swimming Knights earned another day in the pool.
Three St. Francis Borgia Regional boys swimmers advanced to Friday’s MSHSAA Class 1 consolation races by virtue of finishing in the top 15 Thursday, the first day of the state meet at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
Junior Gabe Rio qualified in the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle. He needed a swim-off to secure his spot in the 50 freestyle.
Juniors Aidan Garlock and Zach Posinski both qualified for the 200 individual medley consolation race.
Consolation races will determine who finishes between ninth and 16th in their respective races.
Moving on
Rio advanced to the 100 freestyle consolation race with a 13th-place finish. He posted a time of 49.27, an improvement of 0.49 of a second. Rio was 15th coming into the meet with a time of 49.76.
Borgia’s top event was the 200 individual medley, where it had three of the 32 entrants.
Two, Garlock and Posinski, qualified to return Friday to swim in the consolation race.
Garlock moved forward with the 14th-fastest time, 2:03.76. He had been 10th entering the meet with a qualifying time of 2:02.96.
Zach Posinski placed 15th with a time of 2:04.64, an improvement of 0.45 of a second. He had been 14th fastest among the qualifying times.
In one final race, Rio advanced to the consolation race in the 50 freestyle.
Rio finished his heat with a time of 22.50, dropping 0.18 of a second from his qualifying time. However, Dylan Bietz, of Platte County, who swam in the next lane, recorded the exact same time. Both swimmers came back for a final race following the completion of all other events. Rio beat Bietz, 22.33 to 22.8, to advance to Friday’s races.
Rio had the 21st-fastest qualifying team coming into the meet.
Finishing the season
Borgia’s 400 freestyle relay team of Rio, Ian Pfeiffer, Posinski and Garlock finished 17th in a time of 3:28.73. The team earned an alternate position for Friday’s consolation race.
Oakville secured the final consolation race spot with a time of 3:28.67.
Borgia was seeded 15th coming into the meet with a time of 3:28.54.
Borgia’s 200 medley relay team of Pfeiffer, Posinski, Garlock and Rio finished 20th in a time of 1:46.73, dropping 0.72 of a second. Although the team didn’t advance, it did set a new program record.
The Knights were seeded 27th coming into the meet at 1:47.45.
Garlock placed 21st in the 100 freestyle with a time of 49.91, the same time he had coming into the meet. Garlock was the 18th fastest before Thursday.
Posinski was 21st in the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:04.91, an improvement of 0.12 of a second. That was good enough for a new Borgia record. He had been seeded 22nd with a time of 1:05.03 coming into the meet.
Pfeiffer swam a time of 5:21.67 in the 500 freestyle to finish 30th. He had entered the meet ranked 28th with a qualifying time of 5:20.73.
Pfeiffer finished seventh in his 200 individual medley heat with a time of 2:14.68. He ended 31st. Pfeiffer had been the final qualifier with a time of 2:13.24.