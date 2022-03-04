And the Washington survivor in the Class 5 District 2 boys basketball playoffs is ...
St. Francis Borgia Regional.
The fourth-seeded Knights moved past No. 5 Washington to open district quarterfinal play Monday at Roberts Gym on the campus of Webster Groves High School, 65-50.
“At this time of the year, it’s always great to get a win and be able to advance,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “We’re going to be able to go to practice tomorrow, work, and hopefully get better. I thought our kids came out and played hard and played with some emotion.”
Washington Head Coach Grant Young said the game was everything it was expected to be.
“Normally when you play a crosstown rival, you’re going to have a fun, energetic game,” Young said. “We did. Credit to them and good luck to them. They’re going to be a tough team to face in the county for years to come.”
Borgia’s reward is a semifinal matchup with top-seeded Webster Groves Thursday at 7 p.m.
“They shoot the ball extremely well,” Neier said. “They’re a very active team. They just get after you defensively. They put a lot of pressure on you. We’ve got to be ready to take care of the ball and move the ball for a whole game. They never let up and continue to go after you.”
The Knights (16-11) knocked down four of their eight three-point shots in the opening quarter, pulling out to a 19-9 lead over the Blue Jays (11-16) after one quarter.
“It was huge getting up early and making some early baskets,” Neier said. “We were able to get some steals and baskets to get up by 10 points. That was a big difference in the game, but after that, Washington was able to stay with us for most of the game. Having that early lead helped us to win the game.”
Borgia was up at the half, 35-24, but Washington was able to find success inside with Mark Hensley scoring nine of the team’s 15 points.
“They did a good job getting the ball inside to Hensley and he was very strong,” Neier said.
Borgia’s win was sealed in the final minute of the third quarter. Borgia netted eight points while the Blue Jays struggled to get past the center stripe. That pushed a nine-point Borgia lead up to 17 points at the end of the quarter, 54-37.
“We had to give some guys rest,” Young said. “We took care of the ball fullcourt for most of the game. Most of our turnovers were in the halfcourt against their pressure. That’s when they stretched it to a 15-point game and the damage was done. That was the big turning point of the game.”
It was something the Blue Jays couldn’t overcome in the final eight minutes as Borgia secured its 15-point win.
“I thought we did a good job,” Young said. “We had a tough time defensively against them. They made some big shots in the first half, but we were still in it. We still turned the ball over too much, which led to turnovers and points for the other team.
“We really have got to take care of the ball. I thought we did a better job of boxing out, doing a better job of being physical with them,” Young said. “We moved to get open looks, but we didn’t get the shots to fall like they did. Credit to their defense because they were up in us the whole time.”
Borgia junior Grant Schroeder led all scorers with a season-high 34 points. It was the fourth time this season he scored 30 or more points in a game.
Schroeder hit five three-point baskets and went 5-6 from the free-throw line.
Adam Rickman, who was hampered by foul trouble for much of the game before departing in the fourth quarter, was next with eight points.
Sam Dunard knocked down one three-point basket and ended with seven points.
Heath Landwehr came off the bench to score six points.
Drew Fischer and Nathan Kell both ended with five points.
Borgia hit eight three-point baskets and went 11-15 from the free-throw line.
Hensley led the Blue Jays with 17 points, including 15 in the middle two quarters. Borgia had no answer for him once he got the ball in the blocks.
Chase Merryman, one of Washington’s three active seniors, was next with 13 points, including going 3-4 from the free-throw line.
Sam Paule hit a trio of three-point baskets for his nine points.
Todd Bobo scored seven points while missing parts of the game due to foul trouble. He exited in the fourth quarter.
Adyn Kleinheider and Kaner Young both closed with two points.
Washington had three three-point baskets and went 9-15 from the free-throw line.
“What Todd Bobo and Chase Merryman have done for us all year long as seniors, it was great to see them end on a good note with how they played at the end of the season,” Young said.
Young also complimented the play of Travis Bieg and the work of manager Evan Femmer. Femmer played on senior night, hitting two three-point baskets.
“I’m proud of all of the hard work all of the seniors have put in over the years,” Young said.
“Washington played well as a team,” Neier said. “They’ve been playing well all season. We’re just happy to come out with a win.”