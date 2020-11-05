Scoring early and often, the St. Francis Borgia Regional football Knights (6-3) cruised to a 44-6 win over Winfield (0-10) Friday in the MSHSAA Class 3 District 3 quarterfinals.
“It was one of those games,” Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said. “We knew going into this game that they were struggling. They were 0-9 for a reason. Every one of our kids played. Their kids played hard. Their quarterback had some speed. Defensively, we knew what they did and we defended well.”
It took the Knights 24 seconds to get onto the scoreboard and by the time the first minute had ticked off the clock, Borgia was up 9-0 after a safety.
Borgia led 30-0 after one quarter and was up 44-0 at the half.
“It was very important for us to get out to the lead for our playoff hopes,” Borgia senior running back Alonzo MacDonald said. “We really felt good.”
Borgia senior Ryan Kell said the Knights took care of business.
“It feels good to go onto the next round of the playoffs,” Kell said. “It’s survive and advance. We’ll take it one game at a time and take if from there.”
Kell scored twice on the night. He caught Sam Heggemann’s lone pass for a 51-yard touchdown and then returned an interception 44 yards in the second quarter for a touchdown.
“The interception was a good read,” Kell said. “I think he ran an out and I had it covered. I broke on the ball and got to the ball to get the interception. My eyes lit up when I saw the ball. All I had to do was make the catch.”
MacDonald scored on carries of 48, 15 and 64 yards in the first half.
“I went through the line and a linebacker dove at my feet,” MacDonald said about his first touchdown. “I made a little cut and ran to the outside and ran in as fast as I could.”
For the night, MacDonald carried the ball 109 times for 171 yards.
“The line really blocked well,” MacDonald said. “Everything was open.”
The Knights gained 264 yards on the ground on 25 carries and scored four touchdowns.
Heggemann ran for the other score on his lone carry of two yards.
Tyler Stieffermann had two carries for 38 yards. Trenton Volmert ran four times for 27 yards.
Luke Kloeppel had one carry for 15 yards. Alec Gillette ran five times for 11 yards. Gavin Mueller had one carry for five yards and Ben Roehrig lost five yards on his carry.
Roehrig also attempted a pass.
Defensively, Sam Schmidt had four tackles, including the safety with 11:02 to play in the opening quarter.
Mueller was next with three total stops. Brady Kleekamp had three assists.
Nick Dyson, Kell, Stieffermann, Thomas Engemann, Nic Swoboda, Kloeppel, Gillette, Ryan Kampschroeder, Garren Parks and Alec Riegel each had two tackles.
It was Dyson’s return from an injury which kept him sidelined for the past few weeks.
Schmidt, Stieffermann and Swoboda posted sacks. Kell had the lone interception.
Borgia had 315 total yards offensively with nine first downs. The Knights were 1-5 on third-down conversions and were penalized twice for 10 yards. Each team made one turnover, and both were returned for touchdowns.
Winfield’s lone touchdown came on a Cole Sams 23-yard fumble return with about 10 minutes to play in the fourth quarter.
Winfield had 68 total yards offensively with 37 on the ground and 37 in the air.
The Warriors had four first downs and were 2-10 on third-down conversions. Winfield was penalized five times for 30 yards.
Priory Preview
The win put Borgia into this Friday’s district semifinal game against Priory (3-1) at Borgia with a 7 p.m. kickoff. Priory beat Herculaneum, 56-0, in another first-round game Saturday.
“Priory throws the ball extremely well,” Gildehaus said. “They’ve got good size and speed. We’re at home and that’s the biggest thing.”
Priory has won its past three games, beating Principia, 48-6, Clayton, 38-0, and Herculaneum.
Priory lost to John Burroughs in the opener, 48-21.
Kell knows the Borgia secondary will be pushed.
“They pass a lot,” Kell said. “It’s going to be a big test of our defense, especially the pass defense. Hopefully, we can make a stand and get a break to get to the district championship game.”
Harrison Wilmsen has completed 80 of 114 pass attempts for 1,001 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions in four games.
Myles Kee leads the receivers with 40 catches for 577 yards and eight touchdowns. Jahaad Fort is next with eight catches for 128 yards and three scores.
On the ground, Marshall Kee has 19 carries for 123 yards.
MacDonald knows it won’t be easy.
“It’s going to take a lot of hard work,” MacDonald said.
Gildehaus feels blessed to just be playing football.
“There were 16 playoff games canceled this week, so we’re fortunate to be playing,” he said. “Our kids need to do the right thing and stay healthy.”
Gildehaus noted that both Heggemann and MacDonald are moving up the career statistical charts and the team wants to help both reach their goals.
“Blake Schroeder called a meeting of the offensive line and they talked about the records,” Gildehaus said. “They want to help Sam and Alonzo reach their goals. It’s not about themselves. The linemen are starting to pull together.”
The Borgia-Priory winner will play the Lutheran North-Wright City winner Friday, Nov. 13, for the district title.
Box Score
WIN — 0-0-0-6=6
BOR — 30-14-0-0=44
First Quarter
BOR - Alonzo MacDonald 48 run (Jake Nowak kick), 11:36
BOR - Safety, ballcarrier tackled in end zone, 11:02
BOR - MacDonald 15 run (Nowak kick), 9:27
BOR - Ryan Kell 51 pass from Sam Heggemann (Nowak kick), 6:21
BOR - Heggemann 3 run (Nowak kick), 0:12.3
Second Quarter
BOR - MacDonald 64 run (Nowak kick), 7:04
BOR - Kell 42 interception return (Nowak kick), 4:44
Third Quarter
No scoring
Fourth Quarter
WIN - Cole Sams 23 fumble return (run failed), 10:00
Statistics
Rushing
Borgia — MacDonald 10-171-3, Stieffermann 2-38, Vomert 4-27, Kloeppel 1-15, Gillette 5-11, Mueller 1-5, Heggemann 1-2-1, Roehrig 1- -5.
Passing
Borgia — Heggemann 1-1-51-1-0. Roehrig 0-1-0-0-0.
Receiving
Borgia — Kell 1-51-1.
Tackles
Borgia — Schmidt 4, Kleekamp 3, Mueller 3, Kell 3, Dyson 2, Engemann 2, Gillette 2, Kampschroeder 2, Kloeppel 2, Parks 2, Riegel 2.
Winfield statistics were not available.