With a 43-29 victory Friday over Priory, the St. Francis Borgia Regional football Knights are in familiar territory.
For the fourth year in a row, and sixth time in seven seasons, the Knights will be playing for a district championship. And, in all six previous trips to this round, Borgia has had to settle for the runner-up plaque.
This year, Borgia is a big underdog once again. The Knights (7-3) will play Friday at 7 p.m. for the Class 3 District 3 title at Lutheran North (4-0).
Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said his players are very familiar with the situation, but want to try and break the cycle.
“It’s great to be there,” Gildehaus said. “But someday we’ve got to win this thing. We’re going against Lutheran North and everybody knows we’re not the favorite. We’re going to enjoy our win over Priory.”
The Knights last advanced beyond the district level in 2011, when Borgia reached the Class 4 quarterfinals.
Borgia had to fight back against Priory (3-2) in the district semifinals Friday night.
“We made every mistake we conceivably could make tonight,” Gildehaus said. “But we overcame our own miscues. That’s the sign of a pretty good team. We said before the game that if we ever played an error-free game, we’re going to be pretty darned good.”
Borgia led for most of the first half, but fell behind in the third quarter.
The Knights were up 14-7 after one quarter and 21-13 at the half.
Priory led 22-21 through three quarters. After Borgia scored early in the fourth quarter, Priory came back to tie it, 29-29.
However, that’s when the Knights bounced back.
“That was the key,” Gildehaus said. “We were leading and all of a sudden we were down. It was close. That’s what high school football is all about. We had to keep our composure and respond. It’s all about how you handle adversity.”
Play of the Game
Borgia scored on the first play after the kickoff. Sam Heggemann started right, rolled back left and found Sam Schmidt behind double coverage for a 48-yard touchdown pass with 7:08 to play. Jake Nowak’s kick gave Borgia a 36-29 advantage. The Knights never looked back.
“We had a fake option call in,” Heggemann said. “I saw the linebacker get through and saw I had to go back the other way. I thought about running it and then I looked downfield and saw Sam Schmidt downfield. I knew I couldn’t overthrow him with his speed, so I had to let it air out and he did the job. That was huge.”
Schmidt knew what to do on the play.
“It was something to the back side,” Schmidt said. “I ran my pattern. Sam had to scramble and turn around and I caught it.”
The play was exactly what the Knights needed.
“We were beating ourselves up with some mistakes,” Heggemann said. “I threw an interception on the five and you can’t have that.”
Both were thrilled with the victory.
“It was a good game and a lot of fun,” Schmidt said.
“The win feels great,” Heggemann said. “That was a great team. I would say we were ready. They had a strong offense.”
Milestones
Two Borgia players reached milestone moments in the game.
Sam Heggemann completed seven of 11 pass attempts for 214 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He now has 1,308 passing yards this year.
“They blitz a lot of people usually,” Heggemann said. “We worked on different routes to fill in for blitzes.”
Heggemann became the second Borgia quarterback to pass for over 4,000 yards in his career, and has 4,192 passing yards going into this week’s game.
“Sam Heggemann had a great game,” Gildehaus said. “He made the plays running the ball and throwing the ball. That’s why we’re in the district championship game again.”
Alonzo MacDonald ran the ball 11 times for 85 yards and one touchdown. He surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the season and now has 1,014 rushing yards. He also surpassed the 2,000-yard career rushing mark to become just the sixth player in school history to reach that level.
“Alonzo is a great running back,” Gildehaus said.
Scoring
Borgia started on the ground, but Heggemann found Schmidt open for a 25-yard catch-and-run touchdown with 9:05 left in the opening quarter. Nowak’s kick made it 7-0.
Priory went to the air and that set up a rushing touchdown by Myles Kee from two yards out with 5:39 to play in the quarter. Kee kicked the extra point to tie it, 7-7.
Priory recovered an onside kick, but Borgia was next to score.
Heggemann hit Tyler Stieffermann for a 24-yard catch-and-run touchdown with 1:43 to go in the quarter, restoring Borgia’s lead. Nowak’s kick made it 14-7.
The Knights made it 21-7 with 18.6 seconds to play in the half. Alonzo MacDonald scored from two yards out and Nowak kicked the extra point.
That proved to be too much time for Priory. On the final play of the half, Harrison Wilmsen passed and Kee completed the 57-yard touchdown with no time left on the clock. Kee’s extra-point kick banged off the right upright and was no good. Borgia led 21-13 at the half.
In the third quarter, the visitors did all of the scoring. Kee hit a 22-yard field goal with 5:56 to go in the quarter and Harrison Wilmsen hit a wide-open Jahaad Fort for a 68-yard touchdown pass with 8.2 seconds to play in the quarter. The extra-point kick went wide right and Priory led 22-21 after three quarters.
Borgia needed one play in the fourth quarter to bounce back. Heggemann went 46 yards for a touchdown. Heggemann ran in from seven yards out for a two-point conversion, surviving a big hit at the right pylon, and Borgia led 29-22.
Priory pushed down the field and Wilmsen saw an opening to score on a 10-yard run with 7:22 to go. Kee’s kick tied it, 29-29.
One play after the kickoff, Heggemann found Schmidt for the go-ahead score.
Borgia added a 21-yard run by Heggemann with 1:46 to play and stopped Priory on the next drive to seal the win.
“We made the big plays when we needed to,” Gildehaus said. “We got the stops when we needed to.”
Statistics
Borgia gained 471 total yards with 257 on the ground and 214 through the air.
The Knights had 14 first downs and converted third downs five of seven times. Borgia took seven penalties for 55 yards. The Knights turned the ball over three times and took advantage of two takeaways.
On the ground, Heggemann was the top rusher with 19 carries for 167 yards and two touchdowns.
Tyler Stieffermann ran once for five yards.
Stieffermann caught three passes for 85 yards and one touchdown.
Schmidt had two catches for 73 yards and both went for touchdowns.
Nick Dyson caught a pass for 36 yards and MacDonald had one reception for 20 yards.
Ryan Kell led the defense with 12 total tackles, including 11 solos.
Schmidt had 10 total tackles with two sacks.
“It was tough,” Schmidt said. “I was tired, but we battled through it and it was a really hard-fought game. We deserved it.”
Dyson ended with 10 total tackles with nine solos.
Brady Kleekamp made six tackles and recovered a fumble.
Thomas Engemann and Andrew Patton each had one sack. Patton also intercepted a pass.
Nowak kicked five extra points.
Priory gained 474 offensive yards with 395 coming through the air. The visitors had 20 first downs and were 5-13 on third-down conversions. Priory was penalized 10 times for 75 yards.
“They’re a great offensive team,” Gildehaus said. “That’s why they throw the ball so much. That quarterback is good.”
Quentin Wilmes was the rushing leader with four carries for 20 yards.
Wilmsen had six carries for 17 yards and one touchdown.
Myles Kee and Marshall Kee each ran three times for 11 yards. Myles Kee ran for a touchdown.
Wilmsen was 30-48 passing for 371 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Myles Kee led the receivers with 13 catches for 146 yards and one touchdown.
Fort had eight catches for 130 yards and a touchdown.
Six other Priory players had catches. Gary Gaertner pulled in two passes for 19 yards. Gerard Grewe had two catches for nine yards. Marshall Kee caught two passes for five yards.
Jack Ramey caught a pass for 27 yards. James Wong gained 26 yards on one catch. Jalen Riad had one catch for nine yards.
TJ Soriano intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble. He also had five total tackles.
Grewe had nine total tackles and Jack Ramey had seven total tackles.
Lutheran North
Borgia and Lutheran North last played in 2008 with Borgia winning, 28-10.
However, since that time, Lutheran North has emerged as a state juggernaut.
The Crusaders won a Class 2 state title last year, rolling over Ava in the title game, 49-0.
The last time the Crusaders lost a game was Nov. 24, 2018, a 48-21 setback against Blair Oaks in the Class 2 title contest.
This year, Lutheran North started the season with a 34-6 win over Parkway West, a game where the Crusaders stepped in to provide a game for a school left open by Borgia not being able to play.
Lutheran North then vanquished Trinity, 34-7, and St. Mary’s 33-20. After a bye, the Crusaders shut out Wright City last Friday, 59-0.
Brian Brown quarterbacks Lutheran North and he’s completed 12 of 25 pass attempts for 177 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. On the ground, he has 25 carries for 175 yards and two scores.
Ali Wells is the top rusher with 54 carries for 471 yards and three touchdowns. Jaylin Carson has carried the ball 28 times for 266 yards and four touchdowns. Toriano Pride has 23 carries for 169 yards and three scores.
Pride is the top receiver with four catches for 151 yards. Three have gone for touchdowns.
Travion Ford and Terrance Fuller each have 24 total tackles. Fuller has five sacks and Ford has three sacks.
Makai Parton, who played last year at Pacific, has 12 total tackles, three fumble recoveries and one sack. One of his fumble recoveries went for a touchdown.
Box Score
PRI — 7-6-9-7=29
BOR — 14-7-0-22=43
First Quarter
BOR — Sam Schmidt 25 pass from Sam Heggemann (Jake Nowak kick), 9:05
PRI — Myles Kee 2 run (Kee kick), 5:39
BOR — Tyler Stieffermann 24 pass from Heggemann (Nowak kick), 1:43
Second Quarter
BOR — Alonzo MacDonald 2 run (Nowak kick), 0:18.6
PRI — Kee 57 pass from Wilmsen (kick failed) 0:00
Third Quarter
PRI — Kee 22 FG, 5:56
PRI — Jahaad Fort 68 pass from Harrison Wilmsen (kick failed), 0:8.2
Fourth Quarter
BOR — Heggemann 46 run (Heggemann run), 11:51
PRI — Wilmsen 10 run (Kee kick), 7:22
BOR — Schmidt 48 pass from Heggemann (Nowak kick), 7:08
BOR — Heggemann 21 run (Nowak kick), 1:36