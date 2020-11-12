The first 35 points allowed John Burroughs to author a playoff win Saturday.
The Bombers (3-1) scored five unanswered touchdowns in the first three quarters on the way to a 35-7 victory against Pacific (2-6) in the Class 4 District 2 semifinals.
Burroughs advances to host Union (5-4) Saturday at 1 p.m. in the district title game.
Two of the Bombers’ drives ended abruptly on long touchdown runs of 70-plus yards as John Burroughs carried a 28-0 lead into halftime.
Pacific moved the ball well on offense, but stalled on the approach to the red zone throughout the game.
“Obviously, we didn’t score the points we want to score and we’ve got to be more efficient in the red zone,” Pacific Head Coach Paul Day said. “We’ve got to be able to throw the ball on our terms and we weren’t able to do that, but we definitely did some things that were good on offense as well.”
The Indians put points on the scoreboard during their next-to-last possession as freshman quarterback Luke Meyer connected for a five-yard touchdown pass to senior Don’TA Harris.
“It was a nice drive, running the ball, and to be honest, we probably had four or five really nice drives today,” Day said. “We would just make a mistake on the one end and they would make a play and we don’t get any points out of it.”
Day said his team made a lot of progress this season. However, three lost weeks due to quarantine-induced cancellations denied the Indians a chance to earn a record more reflective of that progress after back-to-back 1-9 seasons in 2018 and 2019.
“It’s been a crazy year for everybody,” Day said. “The thing I’m super proud of, people look at records, but we got better through those three weeks as well. It’s been a great first year. I think our kids are believing in what we are trying to accomplish.”
The Indians were without leading rusher Matt Austin due to injury. Backup running back Christian Sparks sustained a leg injury in the first quarter.
“Trevor (Hill) did a great job, starting off along with Christian,” Day said. “Then Christian got hurt, so then we went to Trevor and I thought he did a great job through the game, carrying the ball. I thought our kids up front did a great job.”
District Championship
Burroughs will host the Wildcats, who earlier this season edged Pacific in a 41-40 Week 4 shootout.
The only other common opponent between the schools this season is Clayton, which Burroughs defeated 38-0 in Week 8 and which Union eliminated, 42-0, in Week 10.
The Bombers also hold a 48-21 win against Priory. A 42-6 loss to MICDS in Week 9 is the only blemish on their shortened season.
The Bombers were last district champions in 2015, the year they won a Class 3 State Championship.
Union is coming off a narrow 21-20 come-from-behind win over Sullivan in the other district semifinal.
The Wildcats’ last district championship was in 2011.
Statistics
Hill broke the century mark with 101 rushing yards gained on 24 carries.
Sparks carried 11 times for 23 yards.
Meyer connected on 8-20 passing attempts for 54 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
Trenton Johnson led in receptions with five grabs for 36 yards.
Harris caught three passes for 18 yards and a score.
Pacific’s defensive stats were not available at print deadline.
Box Score
Pacific 0-0-0-7-7
John Burroughs 14-14-7-0-35
First Quarter
JBR — Chris Pittman 1 run (kick failed), 7:26
JBR — Caleb Merritt 78 run (Malachi Chunn run), 3:55
Second Quarter
JBR — Chunn 72 run (Tucker Desloge kick), 8:24
JBR — Merritt 17 run (Desloge kick), 4:56
Third Quarter
JBR — Pittman 19 run (Desloge kick), 3:42
Fourth Quarter
PAC — Don’TA Harris 5 pass from Luke Meyer (Kenneth Bishop kick), 6:15
Statistics
Rushing
Pacific — Hll 24-101, Meyer 9-35, Sparks 11-23.
Burroughs — Merritt 8-183-2, Chunn 9-86-1, Pittman 4-41-2, Roberts 3-22.
Passing
Pacific — Meyer 8-20-54-1-2.
Burroughs — Cloniger 3-5-22-0-0.
Receiving
Pacific — Johnson 5-36, Harris 3-18-1.
Burroughs — Buhro 2-17, Chunn 1-5.
Tackles
Pacific — Unavailable.
Burroughs — Ford 6 (sack), Pittman 5, Bennett 5, Tasker 5, Jones 5, Chunn 4, Dreesen 4, Guller 3, Levy 3, Roberts 3, Sieve 3, Clark 2, Merritt 2, Miller 2, Antoniou 1, Blumoff 1, Arnold 1, Williams 1, Silva 0 (INT).