Picking up the offense in the later stages of the game, the Union Post 297 Freshman Blue team rolled to a 14-0 win over Rhineland Post 147 Thursday.
Playing at Wildcat Ballpark, the younger of Union’s two Freshman teams concluded the regular season at 12-12 overall, 6-3 in the Ninth District.
Union finished tied with the Post 297 Red team and St. Peters Post 313.
Union batted first. Post 297 scored two runs in the top of the first and one in the second.
The score stayed that way until the fifth, when Union added two more runs. The Blues scored nine times in the sixth and won on the run rule when Rhineland didn’t score in the bottom of the inning.
Union outhit Rhineland, 6-2. Post 147 committed 11 of the game’s 14 errors.
Presstin Bailey pitched for the Blues and earned the shutout. He allowed two hits and struck out 10.
Kasey Griffin had Union’s biggest hit, a triple.
Connor Curnutte, Trenton Kossmann, Dalton Adkins, Peyton Hall and Jake Browne singled.
Union batters drew nine walks with Hayden Parmenter leading the way with two.
Griffin, Connor Curnutte, Bailey, Alec Coombs, Hall, Sam Calkins and Browne each walked once.
Kossmann was hit by a pitch.
Connor Curnutte stole four bases. Adkins, Browne, Calkins, Hall, Kaleb Hoss, Kossmann and Parmenter each had one steal.
Connor Curnutte, Kossmann, Hall and Parmenter all scored twice. Griffin, Bailey, Adkins, Hoss and Browne scored once.
Griffin drove in two runs. Kossmann, Bailey, Hoss and Hall had one RBI apiece.
Caden Humphrey and Daeden Hopkins posted the hits for Rhineland. Humphrey also stole a base.
Cole Traub pitched the first 2.2 innings for Rhineland, allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits and seven walks. He struck out three.
Trace Erfling pitched the final 3.1 innings, allowing 11 runs (four earned) on four hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Rhineland was 3-13 overall, 1-7 in league games, before playing Rosebud Post 587 Saturday, potentially for the final spot in the Ninth District Tournament.