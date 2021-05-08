Starting with an eight-run first inning, Blue Ridge Christian earned the win at home against Crosspoint Christian Friday, 11-4.
Crosspoint scored twice in the first inning and twice in the second. Blue Ridge added another three runs in the third.
Seth Aholt went 2-4 with a run scored and a stolen base for Crosspoint.
Grant Mehrhoff was 1-4 with two runs scored, three stolen bases and two RBIs.
Chayton Lewis finished 1-3 with a run and a walk.
Ky Hofstetter and Thomas Gibbs each drove in a run.
Jack Kearns and Victor Rocha reached on walks.
Gibbs and Danny Kearns both stole a base.
On the mound, Aholt and Mehrhoff split pitching duties.
In 2.1 innings, Aholt allowed nine runs, seven earned, on four hits and five walks, striking out three.
Mehrhoff struck out three over 2.2 innings and allowed two runs on no hits and five walks.