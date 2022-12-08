The St. Louis Homeschool Blue Knights (8-3) captured a boys basketball tilt at Pacific (2-4) Monday, 66-53.
The Indians fell to 0-2 on their home court.
The loss came just three days after Pacific dropped its home opener to Hillsboro Friday.
The Blue Knights led by five, 14-9, at the end of the first period and remained ahead by the same margin, 31-26, going into halftime.
The Indians pushed back to tie it at 31-31 early in the third quarter, but a 9-0 Blue Knight run righted the ship for the visitors.
There were no other lead changes after that, though the Indians trailed by only two with a minute left in the third quarter.
However, the Blue Knights ended the penultimate period with a 47-40 edge on a three at the buzzer by Gabe Linemann.
Jack Meyer led Pacific on the night with 18 points.
Nick Bukowsky tallied nine points for the Indians.
Other scorers included Parker Linder (eight points), Matt Reincke (seven), Connor Lampkin (five), Xavian Cox (two) and Gage Clark (two).
Pacific remains home Friday to host Rolla at 7 p.m.
