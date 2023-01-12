One month and a change of scenery did nothing to change the end result between the Pacific boys basketball Indians and the St. Louis homeschool Blue Knights.
Just 32 days after a win on Pacific’s home floor, the Blue Knights (11-5) again got the better of the Indians (4-9) Friday, 48-39, this time in the consolation final of the Owensville Tournament.
“We got off to a slow start offensively and had to play catch up the rest of the game,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “I thought our guys gave us some good energy defensively to fight back to get the game to 38-31. Unfortunately, we had to foul and couldn’t close the gap.”
The Indians had a rocky start, falling behind 13-2 in the first quarter.
At halftime, the Blue Knights held a 32-18 advantage.
Pacific won the third quarter, 11-4, but remained behind, 36-29, going into the final eight minutes.
Jack Meyer’s 18 points paced Pacific. He grabbed two steals, two rebounds and one assist.
Quin Blackburn netted 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds with one assist and one block.
Both Meyer and Blackburn were named to the all-tournament team.
Parker Linder finished with six points, five rebounds and one steal.
Matt Reincke tallied three points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Connor Lampkin contributed two points.
Xavian Cox pulled down two rebounds with one steal and one assist.
Nick Bukowsky grabbed one rebound.
Nathan Reed led the Blue Knights with 13 points, most of which came during a 8-8 free-throw shooting performance in the fourth quarter.
Weston Duncan finished with 11 points and Eli Miller scored 10.
Other scorers for the Blue Knights included Sam Schark (six points), Elijah Tucker (four), Kaleb Collins (two) and Ben Bryant (two).
Schark was elected to the all-tournament team.
Pacific is back on their home floor Friday against Northwest at 7 p.m.