Shutting out the Ft. Zumwalt South Lady Bulldogs, Lady Jays wrestling helped their coach reach a milestone Wednesday at Blue Jay Gym.
Washington celebrated the 200th dual win of Head Coach Josh Ohm’s career, combining both boys and girls contests, which came with the Lady Jays’ 66-0 win.
In the boys dual, Zumwalt South was victorious, 67-9.
Girls
There were just two contested matches in the dual, both won by pin.
Allison Meyer (117 pounds) pinned Hailey LeBeau in 2:53.
Annelise Obermark won in 28 seconds against Remington Pisarkiewicz in the 137-pound match.
Nina Zimmermann (102), Julia Donnelly (107), Mia Reed (112), Kendra Bliss (122), McKenna Deckelman (127), Lindsay Sprung (132), Shelby Whitacre (143), Loren Thurmon (159) and Paytin Welsh (235) all won by forfeit.
Boys
Garrett Poole (132 pounds) and Devon Deckelman (120) accounted for Washington’s nine points in the boys dual.
Poole pinned Dylan Neis in 1:05.
Deckelman won by a 12-9 decision over Ryan Poropat.
Zumwalt South won five matches by forfeit at 113, 126, 195, 220 and 285 pounds.
Bulldog winners by pin included Ashton Atkins (106 versus Couper Deckard), Zachary Godar (138 over Timmy Boehlein), Jonah Cox (152 versus Brendin Voss), JD Dunn (170 against Dylan Pape) and Matthew Robison (182 over Tanner Schwoeppe).
Jeric Gurnahin earned four points for Zumwalt South with a 14-6 major decision at 160 pounds over Octavio Meza.
Kaelen Raible notched three team points at 145 pounds with a 5-1 decision against Casey Olszowka.
Washington hosts a six-team boys-only event Friday with Pacific, Hannibal, Jefferson City, SLUH and Rockwood Summit starting at 4 p.m.