The new Wentzville school may be called North Point, but it was Washington’s football Blue Jays pointing north in the standings after the first meeting between the two programs Friday.

Washington (5-3, 4-2) extended its winning streak to four games in a row, holding things well in hand by halftime in Week 8 at Scanlan Stadium on the way to a 56-15 victory over North Point (2-6, 1-5).