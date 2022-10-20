The new Wentzville school may be called North Point, but it was Washington’s football Blue Jays pointing north in the standings after the first meeting between the two programs Friday.
Washington (5-3, 4-2) extended its winning streak to four games in a row, holding things well in hand by halftime in Week 8 at Scanlan Stadium on the way to a 56-15 victory over North Point (2-6, 1-5).
“They are a young team and a new school,” Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “We knew we would have a physical advantage. Our guys up front did a great job of handling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.”
The Blue Jays pulled ahead, 21-0, at the end of the first quarter and concluded the first half with a dominating 43-0 edge.
The scoring concluded in the third quarter with a pair of touchdowns for each team as a running clock aided the conclusion of the final period without any further points.
“Defensively, they gave us some things we didn’t see on film and our kids adjusted well and ran to the ball,” Heflin said.
Washington finishes third in the GAC Central behind Holt (6-0) and Ft. Zumwalt North (5-1) with Week 8 serving as the conclusion of league play.
Ft. Zumwalt South (3-3), Wentzville Liberty (2-4), North Point and Ft. Zumwalt East (0-6) rounded out the division.
Statistics
The Blue Jays put together 495 yards of total offense with 336 rushing yards and 159 passing yards.
Quarterback Ian Junkin was the lead rusher with four carries for 105 yards and three touchdowns. He also went 3-4 passing for 105 yards and a score.
“Ian Junkin had his best game of the year so far,” Heflin said. “He did a great job in the option game and threw the ball really well.”
Landon Boston carried eight times for 86 yards and two touchdowns. He caught one pass for 23 yards and a score.
Devon Deckelman picked up 52 yards on seven carries and caught one pass for 72 yards. He was 4-6 in extra-point kicks.
Hanon Jarvis carried four times for 27 yards and a score. He caught a 25-yard pass.
Aden Pecka ran for 22 yards on four carries and threw for a two-point conversion to Nick Lucido.
Mason Bennett ran for 19 yards on four carries. He caught a 29-yard touchdown pass on the only throw attempted by quarterback Ryan Kassebaum.
Dason Gould picked up 10 yards on six carries.
Kassebaum ran three times for nine yards.
Lucido gained six yards on his only carry.
Casey Olszowka completed his only passing attempt for 25 yards.
Ryan Jostes pulled in a 10-yard reception.
Defensively, Mark Hensley, Dylan Borgmann and Hayden Burns were each in on a team-leading four tackles.
Others in on stops included Olszowka (three), Alec Pecka (three), Brendon Rost (three), Josh Bina (two), Gould (two), Evan Gaither (two), Trevor Buhr (two), Bennett (one), Jack Hackmann (one), Aden Pecka (one), Kellen Schiermeier (one), Tanner Schwoeppe (one), Tyrese Thurmon (one), Blake Voss (one), Hunter Bakameyer (one), Josh Busse (one) and Deckelman (one).
Week 9
The regular season for the Blue Jays concludes with a Week 9 road game against the GAC South’s Francis Howell Central (3-5).
The Blue Jays and Spartans share a pair of common opponents this season, Ft. Zumwalt East and Ft. Zumwalt South.
Both Washington and Howell Central notched a pair of victories in those games, though Washington did so more convincingly on both counts.
The Blue Jays bashed Zumwalt East, 45-7, and Zumwalt South, 55-0, both during the team’s current winning streak. Howell Central narrowly topped Zumwalt East in Week 1, 24-21, and got a 34-7 victory over Zumwalt South in Week 3.
Howell Central’s only other win came in Week 2 against Pacific. The Spartans are on a five-game losing streak, finishing 0-5 in the GAC South with losses to Troy, Timberland, Francis Howell North, Ft. Zumwalt West and Francis Howell.
The Blue Jays have won the last two meetings with Howell Central, in 2020 and 2021, by a combined score of 76-35.
Howell Central quarterback Nick Ortinau has passed for 1,166 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions coming into the final week showdown.
Collin Parsons is the top playmaker out of the backfield with 105 carries for 673 yards and two catches for 89 yards, totaling eight touchdowns.
Keith Johnson (299 yards, three scores) and Will Thomas (291 yards, two scores) are Ortinau’s top targets.
District
The win does little for Washington in the Class 5 District 4 standings with just one more week of games to go in the regular season.
The Blue Jays remain fifth at 37.7 points, trailing Holt (7-1, 44.45), Capital City (6-2, 42.07), Helias (6-2, 41.07) and Timberland (6-2, 40.16).
Washington is safely ahead of the bottom two seeds in the district, Battle with Columbia Independent (2-6, 27.84) and Wentzville Liberty (3-5, 24.28).
Box Score
NP - 0+0+15+0=15
WAS - 21+22+13+0=56
First Quarter
WAS - Ian Junkin 35 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 11:01
WAS - Landon Boston 3 run (kick failed), 7:26
WAS - Boston 3 run (Boston run), 4:40
Second Quarter
WAS - Junkin 18 run (Deckelman kick), 8:11
WAS - Hanon Jarvis 6 run (Deckelman kick), 3:56
WAS - Boston 18 pass from Junkin (Nick Lucido pass from Aden Pecka), 1:50
Third Quarter
WAS - Junkin 52 run (kick failed), 9:05
NP - Trey Trennepohl 67 pass from Hoyt Gregory (Mason Morrow kick), 7:50
WAS - Mason Bennett 29 pass from Ryan Kassebaum (Deckelman kick), 2:57
NP - Aneas Smith 48 pass from Gregory (Tayvian Butcher run), 0:16
Fourth Quarter
No Scoring