A record of 2-3 was the end result for the home team.
Washington hosted five teams in a boys wrestling duals meet Friday. The Blue Jays won against Hannibal, 48-30, and SLUH, 36-24, but fell to Jefferson City, 64-12, Pacific, 54-23, and Rockwood Summit, 50-28.
Casey Olszowka (138 pounds) was the standout for the Blue Jays, posting a 5-0 record on the day.
Olszowka won a technical fall against Pacific’s Ian Sizemore, 17-0. He won a major decision against Rockwood Summit’s Camden Pye, 8-0, and a 4-1 decision against Jefferson City’s Hunter Walling. Olszowka won twice by forfeit.
Devon Deckelman (120/126) was 3-0 with three wins by forfeit.
Garrett Poole (132) and Gavin Holtmeyer (285) each finished with a 4-1 record for the Blue Jays.
Holtmeyer pinned Jefferson City’s Isaac Enloe (2:45) and Hannibal’s Brady Zimmerman (3:20). He also won twice by forfeit.
Poole pinned Hannibal’s Peyton Elliot (1:02) and won a 7-6 decision against Jefferson City’s Kane Fuelling. He was unopposed by SLUH and Summit.
Timmy Boehlein (145) picked up three wins, pinning SLUH’s Jack Onder (0:26) and Summit’s John Berry (1:53). He also won by forfeit against Hannibal.
Couper Deckard (106) and Brendin Voss (152) both posted a 2-3 mark with two wins by forfeit.
Tanner Schwoeppe (182) went 1-4 with a win by pin over Pacific’s Nickolas Wedemeier in 3:08.
Dylan Pape (170) went 1-4 with a win by forfeit.
Octzvio Meza (160) posted an 0-5 record.
The Washington boys finish out 2020 at the Don Fuhrmann Duals in Hillsboro Dec. 30 at 11 a.m.