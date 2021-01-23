One was a split and the other was a sweep.
Washington won three out of four home wrestling duals in Wednesday’s coed triangular meet with Ft. Zumwalt North and Wentzville Liberty.
The Lady Jays won twice, defeating Wentzville Liberty, 60-3, and Ft. Zumwalt North, 59-24.
Washington’s boys defeated Ft. Zumwalt North, 36-33, but were defeated by Liberty, 45-33.
Girls
The Lady Jays saw eight wrestlers pick up two wins in the meet — Julia Donnelly (102 pounds), Mia Reed (107), Allison Meyer (117/122), Kendra Bliss (122/127), McKenna Deckelman (127/132), Annelis Obermark (137/143), Loren Thurmon (159) and Kaylie Rieger (174/195).
“The girls dominated,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “I think we let a few matches slip away, but other than that it was a good performance again. The girls improved to 19-4 on the season in duals and finished undefeated in the GAC Central Division.”
Each earned at least one of those wins by forfeit.
Donnelly pinned Zumwalt North’s Courtnee Hoff in 1:55.
Reed pinned Zumwalt North’s Jaylin Ebert in 48 seconds.
Meyer pinned Zumwalt North’s Alex Nortrup in 34 seconds at 122 pounds.
Bliss won by pin in 3:18 against Liberty’s Lillia Clay at 122 pounds.
Obermark won by technical fall, 16-1, against Zumwalt North’s Caylee Brown.
Thurmon pinned Zumwalt North’s Carleigh Jones in 1:37.
Deckelman and Rieger both gained two forfeit wins.
Stella Secor (117) wrestled just once, pinning Zumwalt North’s Shae Nortrup in 5:24.
Nina Zimmermann (112) won by forfeit against Liberty, but was pinned by Zumwalt North’s Kayla Hobday (4:56).
Lindsay Sprung won by forfeit against Zumwalt North at 137 pounds and lost a 4-2 decision against Liberty’s Elektra Lowe at 132.
Shelby Whitacre (151) won by forfeit against Liberty and was pinned by Zumwalt North’s Claire Bowers (0:24).
Boys
Five of the Washington boys won both matches — Couper Deckard (106), Garrett Poole (132), Casey Olszowka (138), Brendin Voss (152) and Gavin Holtmeyer (285).
“I thought our attitude and effort is where we need to be, but we still struggle in positions that we find ourselves in all the time,” Ohm said. “We will need to clean up those positions if we want to extend our season into March. Overall, I think we should have walked away with two wins instead of one, so it’s back to the room to get better and just keep working.”
Voss pinned both Zumwalt North’s Blake Jaco (1:18) and Liberty’s Ethan Williams (5:22).
Holtmeyer pinned Zumwalt North’s Brendan Mahoney (5:42) and Liberty’s Matthew Craig (5:03).
Deckard pinned Liberty’s Nicos Ladice (3:09) and was unopposed by Zumwalt North.
Olszowka pinned Zumwalt North’s Jackson Cox (2:47) and won by forfeit against Liberty.
Poole was unopposed in both matches.
Devon Deckelman (126) picked up six points with a forfeit win against Zumwalt North. He was edged in a close decision, 7-6, by Liberty’s Zane McCulloch.
Reese Pellin (160) gained a win by decision, 6-2, against Liberty’s Kolton Martin. He was pinned by Zumwalt North’s Connor O’Neal (2:50).
Timmy Boehlein (145), Dylan Pape (170), Tanner Schwoeppe (182) and Joey Avitia (195) also wrestled for the Blue Jays, but went 0-2.
The Blue Jays next hit the mats Tuesday at Union for a coed dual, starting at 6 p.m.