With four Franklin County track teams gathering in Pacific to open the track season Tuesday, the difference between the top two boys teams was slim.
Washington scored 87 points to edge Pacific for the team win by just three points.
“I was very happy with how we competed in our first meet of the season,” Pacific Head Coach Jim Menderski said. “I would like also to thank all my athlete and parent volunteers for helping to run the event off. I really could not have done it without them.”
Pacific ended with 84 points, Borgia with 58 and New Haven with 23.
“We only have 11 boys this season and will be competing in open events only,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “We just don’t have enough to run relays. I was very pleased with how the upperclassmen competed. My goal in the first few meets is to work on time and technique so we are ready when the medal meets start in April.”
Those placing in the top three for each event were as follows:
• 100-meter dash — Borgia’s Jordan Mohesky won in 11.6 seconds, followed by Washington’s Connor Peterson in second and Luke Johnson in third.
• 200-meter dash — Pacific’s Vincent Hoffman won in 24.43 seconds, followed by Washington’s Johnson in second and Pacific’s Drex Blackburn third.
• 400-meter dash — Pacific’s Hoffman won in 53.76. New Haven’s Logan Williams was second and Pacific’s Blackburn third.
• 800-meter run — Collin Haley of Pacific took first in 2:07.94. Second went to Washington’s Kellen Schiermeier and third to New Haven’s Hunter Tallent.
• 1,600-meter run — Washington’s Micah Gargrave finished first in 4:49.59. Pacific’s Haley was second and Nick Hunkins third.
• 3,200-meter run — Pacific’s Hunkins won in 10:57.18. Borgia’s Zach Mort ended second.
• 110-meter high hurdles — Pacific’s Sach Wolf won in 14.82, which Menderski reported was a new school record. He was followed by Washington’s Joshua Jaycox in second and Borgia’s Koen Zeltmann third.
• 300-meter intermediate hurdles — Pacific’s Wolf won again with a time of 42.5, followed by Borgia’s Zeltmann in second and Washington’s Thomas Stahl in third.
• 400-meter relay — Borgia’s Mohesky, Zeltmann, Preston Lober and Trenton Volmert won in 47.35. Washington placed second.
• 800-meter relay — Borgia’s Elijah Schmieder, Daniel Schumacher, Brandon Jones and Harrison Mitchell won in 1:44.05. Washington finished second.
• 1,600-meter relay — Washington’s Gargrave, Adyn Kleinheider, Stahl and Schiermeier won in 3:45.68, followed by Pacific in second and Borgia third.
• Shot put — Washington’s Isaac Burr won with a throw of 12.17 meters. Borgia’s Hunter Smith was second and Pacific’s Nathaniel Knaff third.
• Discus — Washington’s Burr claimed another win with a mark of 34.68 meters. Pacific’s Knaff placed second and New Haven’s Colin Steinbeck third.
• High jump — Pacific’s Blackburn won with a mark of 1.77 meters. Borgia’s Volmert placed second and Washington’s Jaycox third.
• Long jump — Pacific’s Wolf won with 6.23 meters. Washington’s Johnson placed second and Borgia’s Volmert third.
• Triple jump — New Haven’s Jose Romo-Vazquez won the event at 10.96 meters. Pacific’s Conner Denny was second.
• Pole vault — Washington’s Travis Bieg cleared 3.33 meters to win. Pacific’s Stephen Hoerchler took second.
• Javelin — Borgia’s Zeltmann won with a throw of 44 meters. Pacific’s Wolf placed second and Washington’s Clyde Hendrix third.