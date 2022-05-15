The parade of zeros on the scoreboard finally came to an end in the fifth inning Tuesday.
Washington (14-15) maintained its shutout after breaking through the scoreless tie for a 5-0 win against St. Clair (4-9) in the Blue Jays’ final scheduled game at Dutzow Ball Park.
Dutzow was home to the Blue Jays for the 2022 spring campaign due to renovations at their regular home field, Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Washington pitcher Morgan Copeland gave Dutzow a fitting farewell performance, firing a complete game shutout.
Copeland struck out four batters and walked none, scattering five hits.
“Morgan Copeland pitched amazing,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “He threw 82 pitches and commanded the zone well. He said he only made three or four mistakes all game. When you throw 82 pitches and feel like you only missed on three or four, you’re going to be very successful.”
Copeland posted perfect one-two-three innings in the third, fourth and fifth frames.
Only in the first and seventh innings did he allow more than one baserunner, working out of the jam both times.
Anthony Broeker was equal to the task on the mound for the Bulldogs, matching Copeland zero for zero until Washington finally broke through for two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Broeker ended with two unearned runs across five innings on three hits and one walk, striking out two.
“Their guy did a really good job and Anthony for us did a great job,” St. Clair Head Coach Mitch Lundy said. “His runs he gave up were unearned. He did a nice job of thumping the strike zone and he had everything working.”
Jack Schantz delivered the tie-breaking hit in the bottom of the fifth, a single into shallow left field, driving in both Grant Trentmann and Ethan Stellhorn after Trentmann had walked and Stellhorn reached on an error.
“We tried to get the guys in motion there, get them moving and into scoring position,” Gough said. “Jack had an RBI hit with two outs and we played a real clean game. That’s how we’re going to need to play in a district game. Jack’s been doing a real nice job catching for us and I’m real happy for him.”
Washington came back to score three more in the bottom of the sixth.
“We played pretty clean baseball for the most part, with the exception of the last two innings,” Lundy said. “Any time you’re playing a game under an hour and a half, both teams are playing really good defense and pitching really well.”
Reliever Joey Rego walked two and allowed two hits. He was charged with three runs, one earned.
Sam Paule led Washington at the dish with two of the teams’ five hits. He stole a base, scored and drove in one.
Landon Boston doubled in the bottom of the first inning, but was thrown out at third trying to stretch it into a triple.
Jacob Baldwin connected for an RBI single as a pinch hitter in the sixth.
Schantz’s two-RBI single in the fifth was his only knock.
Boston, Trentmann and Logan Monzyk each drew a walk.
Bases were stolen by Boston, Trentmann and Stellhorn.
Boston, Paule, Trentmann, Stellhorn and Luke Newhouse each scored once.
For St. Clair, the team’s hits were all singles from five different batters — CJ Taylor, Gabe Martinez, Carter Short, Jayden Fitzgerald and Sam Ruszala.
Washington concluded the regular season Thursday in a rescheduled date at Pacific. The game was originally set for April 11.
The Blue Jays will next play Monday at Jefferson City in the Class 5 District 5 Tournament against Capital City at 1 p.m.
St. Clair begins the Class 4 District 4 Tournament Saturday in Owensville, taking on Cuba at 2 p.m.