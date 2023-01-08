The Washington boys wrestling Blue Jays welcomed 2023 with a pair of dual wins in their first action of the new year Wednesday.
On their home mats, Washington’s boys defeated both Warrenton, 51-25, and North County, 50-30, in a tri-meet.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Washington boys wrestling Blue Jays welcomed 2023 with a pair of dual wins in their first action of the new year Wednesday.
On their home mats, Washington’s boys defeated both Warrenton, 51-25, and North County, 50-30, in a tri-meet.
The wins improve the Blue Jays’ duals record on the season to 11-3.
Warrenton
Eight weights left open by the Warriors helped boost Washington’s total as the Blue Jays scored all but three of their team points via forfeit.
Couper Deckard (120 pounds) gained Washington’s lone contest win of that dual with an 8-2 decision against Hushawn Perkins.
Will Kelpe (132 pounds), Tristen Koehmstedt (138), Alec Pecka (144), Jackson Thornton (150), Casey Olszowka (157), Nolan Hendrix (175), Tyrese Thurmon (215) and Mac Ruoff (285) were all unopposed.
Warrenton’s winners were as follows:
• 106 — Emmanuel McCauley pinned Chase Houston (2:29).
• 113 — Jeremiah Kassing pinned Parker Kelpe (0:56).
• 126 — Noah Lohrmann edged out Devon Deckelman in a 6-4 decision.
• 165 — Anthony Lombardo pinned McLaine Graham (5:56).
• 190 — Jacob Ruff outscored Tanner Schwoeppe, 17-5, for a major decision.
North County
The Blue Jays scored three pins, one technical fall, one decision and four forfeit wins against the Raiders.
Deckard (120) pinned Levi Trautwein (0:52), Olszowka (157) pinned Cole Triplett (0:43) and Ruoff pinned Phillip Walker (1:12).
Deckelman (126) notched a technical fall, 15-0, over Brady Duncan.
Will Kelpe (132) pushed past Aiden Nash by a 7-6 decision.
Houston, Parker Kelpe, Koehmstedt and Schwoeppe each gained forfeit wins, competing in their same weight classes from the Warrenton dual.
North County won five bouts, all by pin as Kolton Boylan (144) defeated Pecka (1:29), Jacob Rickus (150) covered Thornton (1:34), Cooper Dunn (165) beat Graham (1:26), Blaine Volner (175) topped Hendrix (4:40) and Mason Lay (215) gained the win on Thurmon (1:15).
The Gateway Athletic Conference Championship tournament is next up for the Blue Jays Friday and Saturday at St. Charles.
Competition begins at 4 p.m. Friday and after the overnight break resumes at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.