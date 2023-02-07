Washington’s Blue Jays were twice a winner Thursday in a late addition to the schedule.
The Blue Jays defeated both Priory, 84-0, and Marquette, 54-27, in a quad meet at Rockwood Summit that was announced earlier in the week. Washington did not wrestle the host team.
“Last night was a fun night for our boys,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “We picked up two short notice duals and were able to get two more wins this week to improve to 18-3 on the year. It was a good way to get some matches and a warmup heading into our duals with Bolivar, Whitfield and Lindbergh (Saturday).
Complete results were not reported from the venue.
The Blue Jays completed a complete sweep of the Priory dual, per reports Washington Activities Director Bill Deckelman at the venue.
Washington won all 11 contested bouts with the Ravens and took the other three wins via forfeit.
Parker Kelpe (113 pounds), Devon Deckelman (126), Will Kelpe (132), Tristen Koehmstedt (138), Alec Pecka (144), Jackson Thornton (150), Casey Olszowka (157), Nolan Hendrix (175), Tanner Schwoeppe (190), Tyrese Thurmon (215) and Mac Ruoff (285) each defeated their Priory opponent by pin.
Aiden Reagan (106), Couper Deckard (120) and McLaine Graham (165) were unopposed by the Ravens.
“It’s always a good start on the night when you put up a perfect score of 84-0 in a dual and you mostly do it on the mat and not (by) opens,” Ohm said.
Against Marquette, Parker Kelpe (113), Deckard (120), Thornton (150) and Olszowka (157) were among Washington’s reported winners by pin. Reagen (106), Hendrix (175), Schwoeppe (190) and Thurmon (215) were each unopposed.
The Blue Jays host Bolivar, Whitfield and Lindbergh for Saturday’s quad meet at 10 a.m. to finish out the regular season.