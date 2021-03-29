The championship finals of the Four Rivers Baseball Classic are coming to Washington.
The Blue Jays (2-0) completed a sweep of Pool B Wednesday with a 7-1 win on the road at Sullivan (1-1).
Washington will now host Rolla, De Soto and Montgomery County Saturday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, starting at 9:30 a.m.
The Jays play De Soto in the second semifinal game at noon.
Washington jumped out to a 3-0 lead at Sullivan in the top of the first inning before adding one run in the top of the fifth.
“We went out and were much more relaxed,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “We had a much better approach at the plate.”
Sullivan got on the board with one run in the bottom of the sixth.
The Jays added three more insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
The Washington three, four and five slots in the lineup combined for eight of the team’s 10 hits.
Jarrett Hamlett, batting fifth in the order, paced the Blue Jays with a 4-4 outing at the plate, including two doubles, three runs batted in and one run scored.
Gavin Matchell doubled, singled and walked with one run scored and one RBI.
Leadoff hitter Sam Paule singled twice and scored.
“Sam had another good night,” Gough said. “He’s getting good at-bats and being a productive leadoff hitter.”
Luke Kleekamp and Cooper Thiemann both added a single.
Kleekamp scored twice and drove in a run.
Luke Kroeter and Thiemann each added a run scored.
Jack Lackman picked up an RBI and drew a walk.
Kroeter walked twice.
Zac Coulter, Kleekamp and Paule were each hit by a pitch.
Paule stole three bases. Hamlett and Coulter each stole twice. Matchell, Logan Monzyk and Thiemann all stole once.
Matchell was the winning pitcher. He blanked Sullivan across four innings of work, allowing just two hits and striking out five.
“We went from nine walks and hit batters (Monday) down to two,” Gough said. “That’s much more of what we want and not giving up free bases.”
Seth Roewe pitched two innings in relief and allowed one run on one hit and two walks. Roewe recorded three strikeouts.
Jacob Lombardo fired the final inning with no runs or hits allowed. He issued one walk.