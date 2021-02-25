A late addition to the schedule added another notch in the belt for the Blue Jays.
Washington (16-7) picked up Parkway West (15-6) as an extra opponent in the midst of the last two weeks of weather-induced cancellations. Monday, the Blue Jays went on the road to win that game, 58-49.
Washington broke a 49-49 tie by ending the game on a 9-0 run in the final 1:21 of play.
The Blue Jays got the ball ahead to Todd Bieg on a breakaway for a go-ahead dunk to spark that final run.
Washington faced adversity from the moment they stepped onto the bus for this game, as Head Coach Grant Young reported the team departed late and then took the wrong course to get to the game.
The start of the game was delayed approximately 30 minutes. Within 15 minutes of the Blue Jays stepping back off the bus, they were tipping off.
“We were playing in a big environment,” Young said. “I think it was maybe their senior night. They had a big crowd. That was a great signature win for our kids to take into our (postseason) game next week with Battle.”
Under St. Louis County regulations, players had to wear facemasks during the game, something Washington players haven’t been accustomed to this season.
The masks did nothing to hamper Washington’s hot shooting in the first half though as the team put through six triples in the first two periods.
“We came out fired up and hit a lot of threes,” Young said. “We shot the ball great in the first and secodn quarter, but they’re a great team and they inched back in it. They have a big Mizzou commit, Ja’Marion Wayne, who is a tremendous athlete. I though the kids did a really good job boxing him out.”
Washington limited Wayne to just eight points.
The Blue Jays raced out to a 15-6 lead, but Parkway West came back to knot things up at 15-15 to end the first period.
The Blue Jays pulled ahead again in the second period to take a 32-25 halftime lead.
After three periods, Washington remained in the lead, 45-34.
Washington had three players break into double digits to lead the team in scoring.
Brigham Broadbent and Jarrett Hamlett scored 11 points apiece, closely followed by Bieg’s 10 points.
Jason Sides added nine points. Rounding out the scoring were Jack Lackman (seven points), Mark Hensley (six) and Zac Coulter (four).
Logan Wich paced the Longhorns with 14 points.
Other scorers included Tyler King (seven), Brady Kuehl (six), Luke Wright (six), Tre’ Bell (four) and Nick Harms (four).
Washington was scheduled to conclude the regular season Thursday at home against Francis Howell North, but that game has been called off due to quarantine protocols.
The Class 6 District 8 Tournament begins Monday with No. 1 Washington hosting No. 4 Battle (13-7) in the first round at 6 p.m.