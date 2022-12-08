The Blue Jays made bookends two runs at the start and finish Monday to defeat the Owensville Dutchmen.
Washington (3-2) won on the road at Owensville (2-4), 64-56, in a boys basketball contest between the third-place and seventh-place teams from last month’s St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament, respectively.
Washington opened the game on a 13-0 run and also scored the final 10 points of the contest.
After the Blue Jays made it 16-2, the Dutchmen chipped back into the game with a 9-0 run and Washington ended the first quarter with an 18-11 advantage.
“It was a crazy game of big runs by both teams,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “It was kind of like fool’s gold. We’d get a big lead and they’d scrap back. They were really scrappy and played good half-court man-to-man defense. Owensville is a tough place to play, always, and they’re really well coached by Cullen VanLeer.”
Owensville continued to close the gap in the second quarter, but Washington remained in front, 32-28, at halftime.
After three quarters, the Blue Jays stayed in front by three, 45-42.
Owensville managed to take a lead with 2:32 to play in the fourth, 56-54, but was unable to score again after that as Washington took the lead back and closed it out with that final 10-0 run.
Sam Paule led the Blue Jays, scoring 20 points with four triples.
Adyn Kleinheider netted 15 points.
Mark Hensley battled through limited minutes due to foul trouble to also score 15 points.
Kaner Young scored six points, Dylan Barlett five, Ian Junkin two and Brayden McCullough one.
Will Lauth scored 20 points to lead Owensville. Like Paule, he knocked down four shots from beyond the three-point arc.
Layne Evans (14 points) and Tanner Meyer (12) also reached double figures.
Bryce Payne rounded out the scoring with nine points.
Washington returns home to play another Four Rivers foe Tuesday. The Blue Jays host Sullivan at 7 p.m.