Replaying the opening round of the Turkey Tournament, Washington repeated its prior win.
The Blue Jays (3-2) earned a second win over Owensville (0-3) in as many weeks Monday, this time at Owensville, 83-57.
Washington had adversity to overcome after sustaining two injuries early in the second quarter that put starting guards Brigham Broadbent and Zac Coulter out for the rest of the game.
Filling the void was senior Jason Sides, who scored a career high 23 points to lead the Blue Jays.
“Jason Sides and Jack Lackman basically picked us up and carried us last night,” Washington Assistant Coach Adam Meyer said. “Jason with his scoring and Jack with his defense. (Sides) had three threes and was 4-5 from the line. I was proud of the way the guys stepped up and picked up the guys that were hurt because Brigham and Zac are a big part of our team.”
Washington was also without Head Coach Grant Young due to quarantine.
Washington led 19-12 after one quarter, 41-26 at halftime and 59-37 at the end of the third period.
Three other Blue Jays reached double figures in the contest — Jarrett Hamlett (14 points), Ryan Hoerstkamp (12) and Todd Bieg (10).
Alex Zanin, Mark Hensley and Lackman each contributed six points.
Will Gleeson and Chase Merryman each netted two points and Coulter finished with one point.
Owensville is still seeking its first win under new Head Coach Cullen VanLeer, a Pacific alum.
“Coach VanLeer had his kids ready to go,” Meyer said. “You could tell they’ve been practicing hard and are moving in the right direction. They’re just going to continue to get better.”
Bryce Payne had a team-high 20 points for the Dutchmen.
Austin Lowder also hit double digits with 10 points.
Other scorers included Derek Brandt (seven points), Brendan Decker (seven), Tyler Heidbrink (five), Landon Valley (three), Zaid Epstein (two) and Macen Blankenship (one).
Washington’s home game Tuesday against Sullivan was called off with the Eagles unable to play due to quarantines. The next scheduled game for the Blue Jays is a home contest against GAC Central rival Wentzville Liberty Friday at 7 p.m.