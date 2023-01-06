The Blue Jays were unable to put a second blemish on Hermann’s boys basketball record to start 2023.
Hermann (9-1) held off the Blue Jays (4-5) for a 67-54 win in Gasconade County Tuesday.
Washington finished the first quarter with a 19-17 edge, but the Bearcats nudged past for a 29-26 halftime lead.
Hermann pushed its lead to 45-36 at the end of the third quarter.
“Hermann is a great team at 9-1 and we came out and caused a lot of fits,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “They could not guard us man(-to-man). They went to a triangle-and-two, then a 2-3 zone and a box-and-one. The box-and-one gave us fits, but the good thing about having a team do that to us is we were able to work on what to do when they aren’t guarding us. Tuesday we were taking bad threes instead of attacking the basket for pull-up jumpers. You don’t want to lose a game, but maybe this loss can lead to three, four or five more wins later on in the season.”
The Blue Jays had three players reach double figures in the contest — Adyn Kleinheider (18 points), Sam Paule (14) and Mark Hensley (11).
Kleinheider posted four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Paule was 4-7 shooting from three-point range, adding four rebounds, two assists, two steals and block.
Hensley grabbed four rebounds.
Ian Junkin finished with nine points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Wyatt Bobo notched two points, three rebounds, one assist and one block.
Brayden McColloch pulled down seven rebounds and made one assist.
Nolan Wieland contributed one rebound.
Parker Anderson and Conner Coffey paced Hermann with 19 points apiece.
Coffey picked up five rebounds, four assists and a block.
Anderson passed for seven assists to go with four rebound, two steals and one block.
Reese Rehmert knocked through four three-point shots to finish with 16 points. He added two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Rane Rehmert recorded eight points, four steals and four assists.
Nolan Brune contributed three points with two steals, one rebound, one assist and one block.
Braeden Englert posted two points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Washington hosted St. James Thursday and will play a conference home game against Holt Friday at 7 p.m. in the final action before the 52nd Annual Washington Boys Tournament tips off next week.
The Blue Jays are seeded fifth in their home tournament and play No. 4 Priory in the first round Monday at 8:30 p.m.
