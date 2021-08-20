The pop of pads is back on the gridiron.
On the traditional first day of full-pads practices, and consequently full-contact, Washington football played an intrasquad simulated game Saturday.
The Blue Jays offenses started with back-to-back scoring drives before the defenses made two stops in a row. Momentum then swung back to the offenses for touchdowns on four of the next five drives.
“I felt like we got better as the day went on,” head coach Derick Heflin said. “We are still battling at a few spots, but we are starting to gel and come together. Cam Millheiser I thought had a great day. He has a real feel for running the offense and is doing a great job making it work.”
Millheiser, a senior, returns for a second season starting under center. In 2020, he threw for 736 yards and 11 touchdowns, rushing for 489 yards and five scores to help Washington to a 9-2 record.
Blue Jay quarterbacks impressed with their arms in the simulated game, tossing three touchdown passes of 40 yards or more.
“Knock on wood, Cam has looked really good throwing the ball most of camp,” Heflin said. “Losing (Ryan) Hoerstkamp, our passing game will obviously look different, but we have some guys that can make some plays, and Cam is doing a good job of reading the offense and getting the ball where it needs to be.”
Hoerstkamp, now a freshman tight end at Mizzou, was one of 19 seniors to graduate from the 2020 team.
The Blue Jays will also look to reload with a new set of ball carriers after graduating the top four yardage gainers at running back in Cole Nahlik (Peru State), Dylan Pape (William Penn), Louis Paule and Luke Kroeter (also the school’s career leader in tackles).
“Devon Deckelman has done a great job at our slot position,” Heflin said. “Luke Johnson made a few big plays for us. He is fast and explosive and made some big plays. He has a chance to make a big play every time he touches the ball. Hanon Jarvis and Evan Gaither had some nice run to replace Louis Paule (at fullback).”
Deckelman, a junior and the team’s place kicker, capped the opening drive with a 25-yard touchdown run.
Washington gets to match up with other teams Friday, playing in a preseason jamboree at St. Francis Borgia Regional at 6 p.m. St. Clair and Warrenton are also scheduled to participate.
The Blue Jays open the regular season at home Aug. 27 against Union at 7 p.m.