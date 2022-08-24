One week before the first game that counts, the Washington football Blue Jays took to their home turf.
Washington battled St. Francis Borgia, Warrenton and Wright City in preseason jamboree action Friday at Scanlan Stadium.
Head Coach Derick Heflin was pleased with his team’s showing.
“I thought we played well,” Heflin said. “We did a good job of getting off the ball on both sides. Defensively, we ran to the ball well.”
However, he noted the team would need to crack down on the lapses that can occur in the early part of the season.
“This time of year it’s always consistency,” Heflin said. “We just need to be a little more consistent day in and out.”
The team features two linemen with NCAA Division I commitments — Trevor Buhr (Iowa State) and Mark Hensley (Northern Illinois).
“Offensively, Trevor Buhr had a really impressive night at left tackle,” Heflin said. “ Defensively, Mark Hensley and Trevor were dominant. Hayden Burns and Nick Lucido did some nice things in the back end.”
The Blue Jays bring back an experienced group of running backs in the backfield between seniors Evan Gaither, Hanon Jarvis, Devon Deckelman and Dason Gould and junior Landon Boston.
That group combined for 2,303 rushing yards in 2021.
“Gaither and Jarvis did a great job running the ball,” Heflin said of Friday’s showing.
The Blue Jays are coming off a 7-4 season in 2021, turning in a winning season for the third year in a row.
Washington ranked third in the GAC Central last fall. The conference sees some shuffling this year with Holt rejoining the GAC Central and Francis Howell North headed to the GAC South. New Wentzville school North Point will also play in the GAC Central for football this season.
Washington opens the new campaign with a Week 1 nonconference road game at Union Friday at 7 p.m.
