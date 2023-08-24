The Blue Jays flexed some muscle Friday on the preseason gridiron.
Washington participated in the St. Francis Borgia jamboree where the Blue Jays faced off with Wright City, Warrenton and Borgia for 72 total plays.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Blue Jays flexed some muscle Friday on the preseason gridiron.
Washington participated in the St. Francis Borgia jamboree where the Blue Jays faced off with Wright City, Warrenton and Borgia for 72 total plays.
The scrimmage was broken down into three sections where each team would play each opponent for 12 plays of offense and 12 plays of defense.
Washington started off the night against Wright City, where the Blue Jays established their runni ng game right out of the starting gate under new Head Coach Matt Klein.
“We split our reps there with old guys and young guys, but liked what we did for those first few plays against them,” Klein said. “It was just high energy and playing with a lot of energy right off the bat.”
Senior Landon Boston, who ran for 1,522 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2022, set a strong tone for the season.
On one notable play, Boston was met by a Wright City defender at the 21-yard line. Boston kept the defender at bay with a stiff arm and continuously pushed the defender ahead of him for another 12-plus yards before depositing the defender on his rump inside the 10-yard line and finally being shoved out of bounds near the five.
“He had a good night, getting out of his shoes a little bit, getting the jitters out and he did a nice job tonight,” Klein said. “He’s a strong kid and he’s worked his butt off in the weight room. I can tell that even in my short time here and he’s going to use that physicality.”
In the second scrimmage, Washington and Warrenton were cagey with each other, opting to not line up their first teams against each other since they will meet in the regular season.
“It was young guys, obviously, since we’re going to play each other Week 2,” Klein said. “(Their) coach and I agreed to just play our young guys, which is awesome as we got a ton of guys on the field tonight and that is really important.”
While Washington was playing Wright City, Warrenton was lined up against Borgia on the other side of the field and showcased a lot of aerial passing down the field on offense.
“I peeked down a little bit,” Klein said. “They had a really good showing versus Borgia and they have some really good athletes.”
The night concluded with the Blue Jays and Knights going up against one another.
Possessions for the two teams were almost mirrored. Both teams had a 30-yard run that led to a rushing score. For Washington, it was junior Alec Pecka doing the honors of punching the ball across the goal line after a long Boston run.
Both teams also had a signature play on defense. For the Blue Jays, it was a key sack by Tyrese Thurmon to stop the Knights’ momentum on their second attempt to drive down the field.
“It was competitive and clean, so that’s good and it was good for the community to be able to see that,” Klein said.
Defense could be a strong point for the Blue Jays this season while the offense also had its high points.
“I like the way our defense flew around and played with some good physicality,” Klein said. “Offensively, we had some really good spurts. We’ve got to be a little more consistent and that’s something we will try to clean up this week.”
Washington opens the season at home against Union in Week 1. The Blue Jays and Wildcats have evenly split the last six meetings, 3-3, but Union has won three of the last four, including back-to-back wins in 2021 and 2022.
In the 2022 meeting, the Wildcats escaped with a 29-28 victory at Stierberger Stadium after a touchdown and two-point conversion in the final minute of play.
“Right now, we’ll watch their jamboree,” Klein said. “They’ve had a really good program for the past few years and they’ve probably got a lot of confidence, so we’re going to have to play our best on Friday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.