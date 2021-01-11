The Blue Jays doubled down on wins against Four Rivers Conference teams this week.
Washington (7-2) extended its winning streak to six games in a row after a 54-35 win at Hermann (5-4) and a 69-57 victory at home against Sullivan (1-4) Thursday.
The win streak has included a 2-0 start for the Blue Jays in their own league play in the GAC Central and four wins against teams from the Four Rivers.
“It was really good, extending that,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “The more wins and games we can get under our belt, with a different team than we’ve played with, (the better). We’re missing Ryan (Hoerstkamp). It’s like he’s fouled out for the game is how we’re taking it because he was such a huge factor for us. We’ve got to find our niche (again) of who goes where and we’ve got to do it fast because this marathon comes to an end in a couple of months.”
Sullivan
Washington made a statement early against the Eagles, starting the game on an 8-2 run and ending the first quarter with a 20-6 lead.
“Sullivan is a team that you can’t count out because they’ve always got great three-point shooters,” Young said. “Dino (McKinney)’s kids can always shoot the ball well. They’ve got a great tradition of play and the three-ball got them back in the game.”
After the teams traded their first two baskets, the Blue Jays went ahead and held the lead the rest of the way.
Sullivan sought to narrow the gap though, with the score standing at 31-24 at halftime and 50-39 after three quarters.
Washington got contributions up and down the lineup with four different players ending in double-digit scoring.
Todd Bieg led with 16 points, including three dunks in the second half.
“He really got us rolling,” Young said. “When Todd was in, we really pounded it inside.”
Brigham Broadbent finished with 14 points, followed closely by Jason Sides and Zac Coulter with 11 points apiece.
Jack Lackman netted eight points, all in the first quarter, including two triples during the initial scoring frenzy.
“Lackman had a great first half,” Young said. “It was great seeing that kid come out and get some scoring because he’s always that defensive ‘Jumping Jack’ for us. He had some big threes. He was hot with some good scores going to the basket. It was good to see him with that intensity and it got us fired up.”
Jarrett Hamlett added five points and Mark Hensley four to round out the Washington scoring.
Owen Farrell (18 points) and Dillon Farrell (17) led the Sullivan scoring effort.
Jordan Woodcock notched 13 points for the Eagles.
Also scoring for Sullivan were Blaine Sappington (four points), Kyle Lewis (three) and Noah Stegeman (two).
Hermann
Washington led, 9-7, after one quarter, but Hermann took a 22-18 edge into halftime on the Bearcats’ home floor Tuesday.
Washington dominated the third quarter, 17-5, to pull out to a 35-27 lead going into the final period.
In the final quarter, Washington finished just as strong, outscoring Hermann 19-8.
“Our kids, defensively stepped up in the second half,” Young said. “We didn’t allow (Holden) Ash to score in the second half. We held Parker Anderson, their sophomore post player, to two points. He was their leading scorer. We held (Conner) Coffey to zero points and he’s their starting point guard.”
Sides was the leading scorer with 16 points.
Bieg cracked double digits with 12 points.
Adding to the tally were Coulter (eight points), Hamlett (six), Broadbent (three), Will Gleeson (three), Hensley (two), Lackman (two) and Chase Merryman (two).
Sides posted a team-high five rebounds.
Bieg and Coulter both made four rebounds. Broadbent, Hamlett and Lackman each made two rebounds. Hensley and Carter Kleekamp recorded one rebound apiece.
Lackman posted five assists. Coulter and Broadbent each finished with three assists. Sides and Bieg both recorded one assist.
Lackman grabbed two steals. Bieg, Broadbent, Coulter, Kleekamp and Sides all stole one.
Broadbent recorded a blocked shot.
Reese Rehmert (12 points) led the Bearcats.
Rane Rehmert (eight points), Ash (six), Schuler Erickson (five), Anderson (two), Seth Hackmann (one) and Austin Terry (one) accounted for the rest of the Hermann points.
Washington returned to GAC Central play Friday at home against Ft. Zumwalt East. The Blue Jays host the 50th annual Washington Tournament next week, starting with a Monday night matchup against Francis Howell Central in the first round at 7 p.m.