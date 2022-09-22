Washington’s soccer Blue Jays netted a semblance of revenge Monday.
The Blue Jays (2-5) opened pool play at the Hillsboro Tournament with a 2-1 victory over Pacific (3-5).
That evened the season series between the two teams after Pacific scored a 2-1 victory over Washington in the opening round of Pacific’s home tournament Sept. 6.
“It was a very even game for the most part,” Washington Head Coach Brian Dougherty said. “You could feel the roller coaster like last time. The boys grinded out the result, had a lot of resolve on the defensive end and were able to capitalize on the chances we had.”
Cole Click scored on a free kick in the first half to give Washington the lead.
The score held through the intermission and much of the second half before Pacific was able to net the equalizer with six minutes remaining.
Washington scored the difference maker in the final minute as Tyler Eckelkamp assisted Isaac Eckelkamp for the game-winning goal with 22 seconds remaining.
“Not the result we were hoping for to open up the Hillsboro tournament,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said. “(The) guys tied it up with five minutes left, but lost the game in the final seconds. (The) most important thing is how we choose to respond in these tough moments. (The) tournament and season are far from over.”
Freshman Jack Henderson recorded the win in the net for Washington, making six saves.
Pacific’s statistics were unavailable at print deadline.
Pool play at the tournament continues Tuesday with Washington playing Hillsboro at 3:30 p.m., followed by Pacific against Fredericktown at 5:15 p.m.
