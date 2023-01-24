The Blue Jays made an early lead last the distance Wednesday.
Washington (8-8) won at home in a nonconference battle with Pacific (4-11), 61-54, after yet another game with a hot start for the Blue Jays.
In eight games since the start of 2023, Washington has vastly outpaced its opponents in the first period, 141-77.
However, in the other three quarters, Washington has been outscored by its opponents, 391-356.
Wednesday, Washington started on a 13-2 run and finished the opening quarter with a 15-5 edge.
“We dwindle by that end and we have to cut down on turnovers,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “A lot of those turnovers are unforced, but it’s great to get a win tonight. Our kids battled and we had four double-digit scorers. This was our eighth game in 16 days, so I could tell in the fourth quarter we had some tired legs with some of our starters.”
Senior guard Sam Paule sparked the early hot streak for Washington, connecting on three triples in the first period.
He scored 11 of his 14 points in the first quarter and all 14 in the first half as Pacific adjusted to attempt to slow him down beyond the arc.
“I think coming into this game, he was shooting 42 percent from three, so our message coming in was we’ve got to know where he’s at when we’re in zone (defense),” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “His range is really out to the volleyball line. We let him get going in the first, but when we go up against a shooter like that, we’ve got to know because that’s really tough to guard.”
Pacific trailed by eight, 29-21, at halftime, and by just five, 43-38, at the conclusion of the third quarter.
The Indians trimmed the lead to five multiple times in the second half and got within four points with 30 seconds to play in the fourth, but could get no closer than that.
“I just was proud of how hard our guys played,” Bradfisch said. “We got down 13-2 at one point, but never quit. I think we won the second and third quarters. In the fourth quarter, if we could just clean up our execution right at the beginning — when they went man(-to-man), we didn’t do a good job of getting into our offense. If we can clean that up, I like the rest of the season we have moving forward, especially as we get into conference play.”
Washington was able to hold off Pacific’s comeback bid in part due to Kaner Young stepping up for three triples after the Indians adjusted to Paule, and Adyn Kleinheider going 6-8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and 8-10 from the stripe overall.
“Adyn did an amazing job at the free-throw line, especially late to seal the game,” Grant Young said. “His uncle passed away the other day and he was late arriving to the game because he was at his visitation.”
Kleinheider’s 16 points led the Blue Jays on the night. He added eight rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Mark Hensley battled against Pacific’s 6-8 senior Quin Blackburn to put through 15 points in the paint. Hensley also grabbed eight rebounds and two steals with one assist.
“Mark really held his own against Blackburn,” Grant Young said.
Paule finished with four steals, two assists and a block on top of his 14 points.
Kaner Young recorded 11 points, two assists and one rebound.
Jaden Grosse tallied two points, one rebound and one assist in a spot start in place of Kleinheider.
Ian Junkin posted two points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Carter Riegel contributed one point.
Brayden McColloch grabbed seven rebounds.
Blackburn ended on 20 points for the Indians, his highest scoring total of the season after missing November and December due to injury. He returned to the lineup at the start of January.
“That’s how aggressive we need him to be for the rest of the season,” Bradfisch said. “As he does that, he’s going to start to get other guys open, whether its finding cutters in the lane or kicking it out to shooters. That’s got to be the recipe moving forward.”
Xavian Cox, Nick Bukowsky and Jack Meyer each tallied eight points for Pacific.
Matt Reincke posted six points on back-to-back triples late in the third quarter that closed the gap to five points.
Joey Gebel rounded out the scorebook with four points.
Washington is at the Union Tournament next week. The Blue Jays, seeded fifth, play No. 4 Rockwood Summit Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Pacific travels to the Herculaneum Tournament next week. Pacific and Windsor square off in the opening game Monday at 4 p.m. The Indians are seeded fifth in the seven-team tournament and will play both No. 1 Windsor and No. 4 St. Pius in pool play before advancing to the medal round.