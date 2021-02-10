The Blue Jays earned another GAC basketball victory Friday.
Washington (15-5) improved to 5-1 in league play with a 50-45 road win at Wentzville Liberty (6-9, 3-2).
Ft. Zumwalt North matched Washington’s win to stayed tied for first in the league race at 5-1 by defeated Ft. Zumwalt East Friday, 78-48.
The Blue Jays led Liberty, 11-5, after one quarter, and 24-16 at halftime. After three quarters, Washington remained in front, 36-26.
“We had a pretty substantial lead,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “They chipped away at it late. (Jaden) Betton scored 12 points in the fourth quarter to help them get back into it.”
Washington had an eight-point lead in the closing seconds before a buzzer-beater three cut it to five.
The Blue Jays were led in scoring by Zac Coulter with 17 points.
“Coulter had a great game for us,” Young said. “He made three threes at really crucial times.”
Jack Lackman was next with 11 points.
“Lackman did a great job attacking the basket,” Young said.
Rounding out the scoring were Todd Bieg (seven points), Brigham Broadbent (seven), Jarrett Hamlett (six) and Jason Sides (two).
The Blue Jays were scheduled to host Warrenton Tuesday before resuming league play Friday by hosting Ft. Zumwalt North in a first-place showdown at 5:30 p.m.