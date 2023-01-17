Withstanding late pressure from Francis Howell Central Wednesday, the Blue Jays were able to punch their ticket to the consolation final.
Washington (7-6) won in the second round of the 52nd annual Washington Tournament, defeating the No. 8 seeded Francis Howell Central (0-12), 59-53.
“We’ve had a lot of Fool’s Gold lately,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We’ve got to learn to jump on people in the second half with a lead. This was an 0-11 team that got back one of its best players (Nick Ortinau). He’s their team leader, he’s been out with a broken wrist and when he got into the game, that really fired their team up.”
The Blue Jays dominated the early-going, leading 18-4 after one quarter and 34-18 at the half.
Howell Central steadily chipped away at the lead in the third quarter and Washington ended the period with only a 42-34 lead.
While the Spartans never took the lead in the fourth quarter, they gave the Blue Jays reasons to be nervous, trimming the lead to three early in the quarter and then again cutting the lead to two in the final two minutes.
A Sam Paule three with 1:35 remaining seemed to give the Spartans their final setback, pushing the Washington lead back to five points and allowing the Blue Jays to finish out the win from the free-throw line.
“Turnovers late is what led to them coming back, but the good thing is we went 9-10 in the fourth quarter, making our free-throws and that sealed the game for us,” Young said. “That team may be 0-11, but that’s an athletic team that’s not playing like an 0-11 team. They’re going to get some wins down the road, I guarantee it, so we’re very happy to get a win tonight.”
With 21 points, Washington’s Mark Hensley was the top scorer of the contest. He added five rebounds and one steal.
“Mark’s just tough inside,” Young said. “They were putting body after body on him. They tried everything.”
Adyn Kleinheider posted 15 points with eight rebounds, one assist and one steal. He threw down a dunk during the Jays’ first-half run.
Paule finished with 10 points, shooting 2-7 from three-point range in the contest. He added two assists, one steal and one rebound.
Kaner Young recorded seven points, two steals and one assist.
Brayden McColloch contributed four points, two assists and one block.
Wyatt Bobo tallied two points, three assists, two rebounds and a steal.
Ian Junkin grabbed six rebounds and five steals. He was credited with three assists.
Tai’Sean Williams pulled in four rebounds.
Connor Casler finished with 12 points to lead the Spartans.
Other scorers included Ashton Matthews (nine points), Nathan Rush (nine), Anthony Norman (eight), Ortinau (seven), Keith Johnson (six) and Connor Sheehan (two).
The Blue Jays play Pattonville Friday at 5:30 p.m. for the tournament’s consolation title. The teams last met in the semifinals of the tournament in 2021, resulting in a 66-61 win for Pattonville.
In the other consolation semifinal Wednesday, Pattonville (4-8) defeated the St. Louis Homeschool Blue Knights (11-7), 52-49.