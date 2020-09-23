The soccer Blue Jays punched their ticket for the semifinals Monday.
Starting play at the Hillsboro Tournament, Washington (5-5) recorded a 3-2 win against Fox (1-6-2) in the first round.
The teams were tied, 2-2, at halftime. However, the Blue Jays had to dig out of a 2-0 hole.
“We won on a night we were not at our best,” Head Coach Derek Schriewer said. “(We) came out flat and gave up an early penalty kick from a corner. Down 1-0 became 2-0 after a great strike from a Fox (center midfielder), but we rallied behind Cole Click who scored our first from Darius Haney.”
Timmy Boehlein scored the equalizer before halftime.
Click added his second goal of the night, giving the Jays the lead in the second period on an assist from Luke Johnson.
“We knew we needed to up the tempo and did enough in the second half,” Schriewer said.
Micah Gargrave moved into the net for the first time this season and made nine saves to pick up the win.
Austin Burch and Carson Trometer scored the two Fox goals.
Fox goalkeeper Mitchell Westbrock made seven saves.
The Blue Jays advance to play Hillsboro in the semifinals Wednesday at 5 p.m.