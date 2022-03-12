Fans looking to see Washington Blue Jays baseball will have to travel north of the river this spring.
Washington will play its home game at Dutzow Ballpark due to ongoing renovations at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Not only will the team be entering new territory for home games this season, but it will do so largely with all new faces in the lineup.
A trio of juniors mark the only returning starters for the club.
The team said goodbye to 12 seniors from a 17-11 campaign in 2021, in which the Blue Jays set a program wins record.
Junior shortstop Sam Paule and pitcher / outfielder Gavin Matchell return to the lineup after helping the Washington Post 218 senior legion team to a state championship this past summer.
Catcher Cooper Thiemann is back in the lineup as well.
“(I am) excited to get (this) season started,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “(We are) working to build off our school record of wins. This will be a completely different team than the 2021 Blue Jays. Looking forward to the continual positional battles in preparing us for our 2022 season.”
Assisting Gough will be Matt Kroeter, Tim Zumsteg, Jeff Beck and Aaron Luttrell.
Paule led the Blue Jays in hitting last spring with a .358 average and stole a team high 10 bases. He connected for three triples and 17 runs batted in while scoring 19 runs.
Matchell is the presumptive ace of the pitching rotation to start the year after finishing second on the team in inning pitched in 2021 and recording a 1.29 earned run average over 38 innings. He posted a 3-3 win-loss record and struck out 28 batters.
At the plate, Matchell posted a .333 average while slugging one home run, one triple and four doubles. He drove in 16 runs and scored 13 times himself.
Thiemann drove in six and doubled once.
New additions to the lineup will feature junior Grant Trentmann in the pitching rotation and junior Aden Pecka in center field.
“When graduating 12 Seniors, there are multiple jobs to be won,” Gough said. “Sam will be our SS and after that many jobs to be won.”
The Blue Jays are scheduled to play Saturday in a jamboree at Timberland. De Smet will also be there. Washington is then set to begin the regular season Friday, March 18, in the Troy Baseball Classic. The Blue Jays first round game in pool play is as the away team, at Holt, at 4 p.m.