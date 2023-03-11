The Blue Jays are coming home.
The first visiting teams will get the chance to take in Washington’s new South Point Baseball Field Saturday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Blue Jays are coming home.
The first visiting teams will get the chance to take in Washington’s new South Point Baseball Field Saturday.
Washington is hosting De Smet and Timberland in a preseason jamboree, the first non-practice action the field will see after being constructed in the offseason.
In Saturday’s scrimmage, Washington will play De Smet first at 11 a.m. with the Blue Jays taking up residence in the third-base dugout and serving as the home team.
De Smet will remain in the first-base dugout, but serve as the home team for the second scrimmage against Timberland at 12:30 p.m.
Washington will move into the first-base dugout and play as the away team against Timberland at 2 p.m. in the final outing of the day.
The Blue Jays played many years at the city-run Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, but were displaced last season while the city made renovations and installed a turf infield. Thus, Washington played all of 2022’s home games across the river at Dutzow Ballpark.
The new baseball field at the site of the former South Point Elementary School is part of new multi-million dollar complex that also includes not just the brand new turf baseball field, but a brand new turf softball field as well.
The baseball Jays will have the first games at the new complex as the Lady Jays will not play their first games there until this coming fall.
The regular season for the Blue Jays begins March 17-18 at the Troy Baseball Classic. Washington will play the first South Point innings that count in the home opener Saturday, March 25 against Troy during a doubleheader which starts at 10 a.m.
With the addition of the South Point complex, there now are three turf baseball fields in Washington.
St. Francis Borgia High School also has a turf baseball/softball field.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.