Hitting Lake Forest Country Club Monday for 18 holes, the Washington golf Blue Jays tied for eighth in the Lake Forest Challenge.
Washington shot 356 to equal Francis Howell in the 18-team event.
Lafayette won the team title at 318 with Vianney and Marquette both shooting 323. Eureka was fourth at 330 with CBC grabbing fifth at 337.
Ft. Zumwalt South (352) and Saint Louis University High (355) also finished in front of the Blue Jays.
Vianney’s Cole Wiese and Lafayette’s Kyle Rinkenberger both shot 75, three strokes over par, to lead the field.
Washington’s top golfer was Haiden Bean, who checked in at 81 to tie for 13th.
Alex Fregalette ended at 85, tied for 22nd overall.
Jake Rhodes closed with a score of 92, tying for 42nd.
Jackson Straatmann rounded out Washington’s team at 98, tied for 56th.
Washington has a tri-meet Friday with Ft. Zumwalt North and St. Charles. The GAC meet is next Tuesday.