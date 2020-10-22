There weren’t many things that didn’t go right for the Blue Jays on homecoming night.
Washington (7-1, 4-1) clinched second place in the GAC Central standings in Week 8 as the Blue Jays wrapped league play with a 48-20 homecoming victory against Ft. Zumwalt East (2-6, 2-3).
The Blue Jays brought a balanced attack with four rushing touchdowns and three passing scores.
“It was a good game and a great effort on all sides of the ball,” Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “A great way to finish out at home in the regular season.”
Quarterback Cam Millheiser went over the 100-yard mark two different ways, running for 117 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for 103 yards and three scores.
“The stat guy told me Cam was over 100 rushing and 100 passing and that’s really big,” Heflin said. “He’s been making strides and making progressions and tonight we were able to get some things and make some things work to get that stuff going.”
Two of Millheiser’s passing touchdowns went to senior tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp, including a 51-yard score in the second quarter.
“We got some opportunities during the game and saw some things where we thought we could get me the ball,” Hoerstkamp said. “Cam made some good throws and gave me a chance to make the play. We had some great opportunities out there (thanks to) the offensive line. They opened up a lot of things, especially in the passing game.”
Washington holds second place in the conference for the second year in a row. Ft. Zumwalt North, the No. 7-ranked team in the state in Class 5 after Week 7, repeats as league champion after sweeping conference play.
“It’s just a tribute to how far the guys have brought this program,” Heflin said.
The Blue Jays went 0-10 during the freshman year of this current group of Washington seniors.
District
The Blue Jays hold firm as the No. 1 seed in Class 5 District 4 with 41.9 points, though Battle (5-1) remains close behind with 41.15 points.
The gap between the two teams was cut in half this week.
Battle, which beat Zumwalt North in Week 1, 60-43, won at Jefferson City in Week 8, 39-21.
Rolla (3-3, 31.11) retains third place ahead of Jefferson City (3-6, 30.46). The Bulldogs fell on the road at Lebanon (5-3), 48-41, in Week 8.
Camdenton (4-4, 29.93) hopes to improve its position in Week 9. The Lakers play on the road at Rolla in the regular season finale. Camdenton topped Glendale (4-4) in Week 8, 48-32.
Capital City (0-6, 16.55) rounds out the district after remaining idle for the second week in a row.
Regular Season Finale
Washington finishes out regular season play on the road at Francis Howell Central (2-3).
The Blue Jays and the Spartans share three common opponents this season — Francis Howell North, Ft. Zumwalt East and Ft. Zumwalt South.
Washington won all three of those games. Howell Central topped Howell North and Zumwalt East, but fell to Zumwalt South in Week 2, 42-20.
The Spartans played the first four weeks of the season uninterrupted, but then were unable to play their scheduled games in Weeks 5, 6 and 7.
Howell Central returned to the field in Week 8 with a 42-0 loss at Holt after the nearly monthlong layoff.
Senior Parker Frye heads the Howell Central offense from under center. He’s the team’s leading rusher with 367 yards and four scores. Through the air, Frye is 49-87 passing for 578 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Senior Kannon Cissell is his favorite target, making 27 catches for 291 yards.
Week 8 Stats
Millheiser was 5-10 passing for 103 yards and three scores. He carried nine times for 117 yards and two scores.
Jack Lackman completed one pass for 19 yards.
Hoerstkamp’s 70 yards led all receivers.
Korey Jarell (19 yards), Dylan Pape (16), Jason Sides (15) and Cole Nahlik (two) each made one catch. Sides scored a touchdown.
Nahlik carried 14 times for 83 yards and a score.
Luke Kroeter picked up 67 yards on nine carries and ran in a two-point conversion.
Pape added 64 yards on eight carries with one touchdown.
Lackman gained 27 yards on two carries.
Hayden Thiemann made two carries for 11 yards.
Joey Avitia carried once for three yards.
Kellen Schiermeier ended with no gain on two carries.
Kicker Devon Deckelman was 4-6 in point-after attempts.
Lackman led all Washington tacklers with nine stops.
Other tacklers included Kroeter (seven), Avitia (six), Pape (five), Trevor Buhr (four), Hoerstkamp (four), Jarrell (four), Jake Straatmann (four), Sides (four), Marcus Rogala (three), Nahlik (three), Thiemann (two), Logan Kuhn (two), Mark Hensley (one, a sack), Gavin Holtmeyer (one) and Ethan Stellhorn (one).
Box Score
Ft. Zumwalt East 0-13-0-7-20
Washington 13-21-14-0-48
First Quarter
WAS — Cole Nahlik 6 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 10:27
WAS — Jason Sides 15 pass from Cam Millheiser (kick failed), 0:04.8
Second Quarter
WAS — Dylan Pape 11 run (Luke Kroeter run), 6:51
FZE — Landon Oxford 35 pass from Tyler Lindemann (Caleb Schneider kick), 4:50
WAS — Ryan Hoerstkamp 51 pass from Millheiser (Deckelman kick), 4:36
FZE — Oxford 34 pass from Lindemann (run failed), 4:11
WAS — Millheiser 1 run (kick failed), 0:23.3
Third Quarter
WAS — Millheiser 9 run (Deckelman kick), 6:58
WAS — Hoerstkamp 19 pass from Millheiser (Deckelman kick), 0:16.9
Fourth Quarter
FZE — Joshua Johnston 35 pass from Lindemann (Schneider kick), 0:03.4
Statistics
Rushing
Washington — Millheiser 9-117-2, Nahlik 14-83-1, Kroeter 9-67, Pape 8-64-1, Lackman 2-27, Thiemann 2-11, Avitia 1-3, Schiermeier 2-0.
Zumwalt East — Johnson 5-39, Franklin 5-22, Lindemann 5-7, Kuhlenberg 1-4, Johnston 1- -3.
Passing
Washington — Millheiser 5-10-103-2-0, Lackman 1-1-19-0-0.
Zumwalt East — Lindemann 13-23-161-3-0.
Receiving
Washington — Hoerstkamp 2-70-2, Jarrell 1-19, Pape 1-16, Sides 1-15-1, Nahlik 1-2.
Zumwalt East — Johnston 8-77-1, Oxford L 2-69-2, Kuhlenberg 3-15.
Tackles
Washington — Lackman 9, Kroeter 7, Avitia 6, Pape 5, Buhr 4, Hoerstkamp 4, Jarrell 4, Straatmann 4, Sides 4, Rogala 3, Nahlik 3, Kuhn 2, Thiemann 2, Hensley 1 (sack), Holtmeyer 1, Stellhorn 1.
Zumwalt East — Franklin 16, Bond Re 7, Johnson 6, Johnston 6, Oxford B 5, Oxford L 4, Tjaden 4, Kuhlenberg 3, Myers 3, Richardson 2, Williams 2, Bond Ri 1, Jackson 1, McDonough 1, Salcido 1, Shortt 1, Spivey 1.