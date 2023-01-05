The Washington wrestling Blue Jays won convincingly against every team but one Thursday.
Washington took home third place from the annual Don Fuhrmann Duals Tournament in Hillsboro. The host Hawks were the only team able to defeat the Blue Jays, doing so in the final round of pool play, 61-18.
That sent Washington into the third-place match where the Blue Jays defeated Mexico, 57-24.
In prior pool matches at the one-day tournament, Washington defeated Sikeston, 44-26, Festus, 60-18, and Capital City, 58-21.
Unfortunately for the Blue Jays, their run-in with the champions came in pool play rather than the finals. Hillsboro routed Kirkwood, 69-12, for the tournament title.
Casey Olszowka (157 pounds) and Tyrese Thurmon (215) each went unbeaten on the day for the Blue Jays.
Washington’s individual results were as follows:
• Chase Houston (106) — 3-2, he pinned Sikeston’s Samuel Tyler (3:31) and Festus’ Evan Long (2:46) and was unopposed by Mexico.
• Parker Kelpe (113) — 4-1, he defeated Sikeston’s Connor Lawrence (3:04) and Capital City’s Austin Feely (4:49) while being unopposed by Festus and Mexico.
• Couper Deckard (120) — 4-1, he pinned Festus’ Josh Deimund (1:06) and Mexico’s Keegan Koons (0:47), won a 14-5 major decision over Sikeston’s Connor Lawrence and was unopposed by Capital City.
• Devon Deckelman (126) — 4-1, he pinned Capital City’s John Lewis (3:48), won by a 21-11 major decision over Sikeston’s Anthony Lindsey, an 8-2 decision over Festus’ Nehemiah Ford, and a 6-0 decision over Mexico’s Watson Azdell. Deckelman earned his 100th career win at the tournament.
• Will Kelpe (132) — 2-3, he pinned Festus’ Thomas Waggoner (2:49) and earned a 4-1 decision win over Sikeston’s Tristan Leavitt.
• Tristen Koehmstedt (138) — 1-4, he scored a pin over Capital City’s Bishop Boyd (3:26).
• Alec Pecka (144) — 1-4, he gained a forfeit win in the team’s third dual against Capital City.
• Jackson Thornton (150) — 4-1, he rebounded from a loss in the first dual to win his final four matches. Thornton pinned Festus’ Dawson Tucker (1:15), Capital City’s Jeremiah Austin (3:48), Hillsboro’s Aidan Black (2:53) and Mexico’s Jacob Johnson (0:32).
• Olszowka (157) — 5-0, he swept the competition with pins over Festus’ Lucas Mercurio (3:25) and Mexico’s Quaid Grubb (0:22), a 10-2 major decision over Capital City’s Elijah Jenkins, a 4-2 decision win against Sikeston’s Jax Lancaster and a forfeit victory against Hillsboro.
• McLaine Graham (165) — 1-4, he pinned Capital City’s Roberto Macias (5:06).
• Nolan Hendrix (175) — 2-3, he pinned Mexico’s Isai Hernandez (4:43) and picked up an 8-4 decision win over Festus’ Dylan Johnson.
• Tanner Schwoeppe (190) — 4-1, he pinned Festus’ Owen Gardner (0:18), Capital City’s Matthew Wiegand (2:46) and Mexico’s Grant Walker (1:47) and took a forfeit win from Sikeston.
• Thurmon (215) — 5-0, he pinned Festus’ Jonathan Spink (4:19), Capital City’s Aden Jackson (2:27), Hillsboro’s Wyatt Johnson (2:25) and Mexico’s Dalton Arndt (0:42), and was unopposed by Sikeston.
• Mac Ruoff (285) — 3-2, he defeated Sikeston’s Kobe Bryant (1:27) and Mexico’s Marcos Matuz by pin and was unopposed by Festus.
The Blue Jays return to their home mats Wednesday, hosting Warrenton and North County in a nonconference tri-meet at 5 p.m.