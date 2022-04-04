There was a wide gap in the scoring for Washington’s first boys golf dual of the season.
The Blue Jays outshot Ft. Zumwalt South, 179-199, at The Falls Golf Club in O’Fallon to start GAC Central match play.
“(We had) tough conditions — rain, sleet, wind at 15 to 20 (miles per hour),” Washington Head Coach Tim Buschmann said. “Proud of the way they handled themselves under conditions.”
Alex Fregalette was the meet medalist with his round of 42, coming in one under Zumwalt South’s top performer, Joey Friedel.
Other individual scores from the meet were not available at print deadline.
Washington is next scheduled to tee off Monday in a road dual at Orchard Farm at 3:30 p.m.
Weather stops Borgia
Borgia’s match Thursday against Archdiocesan Athletic Association foe Lutheran St. Charles at Bogey Hills Country Club in St. Charles was hit by the same weather.
However, this meet was called off.
Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said the meet had started when club officials determined play had to stop.