Rising as high as third in individual race results, the Washington aquatic Blue Jays finished fifth in the GAC North Central boys swimming meet Friday.
Washington accumulated 246 team points in the conference championship meet, held at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
Ft. Zumwalt East won the competition with 467 points, followed by Ft. Zumwalt South (362), Ft. Zumwalt North (332), Wentzville Liberty (305), the Blue Jays and North Point (137).
“After having many personal best times during the prelims Thursday, many turned around and swam even faster Friday night,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “All but one swimmer, in one event, qualified to swim again on Friday. Seniors Aaron Brinkmann and Todd Bobo were major contributors to the night’s success.”
Bobo placed third in the 100 freestyle (55.8) and fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:06.48), and he was part of the fourth-place 200 freestyle relay team (1:42.9) and the fifth-place 200 medley relay (1:55.65).
Brinkmann swam to seventh in the 50 freestyle (27.63), as well as swimming on the fourth-place 400 freestyle relay team (4:05.11) and the 200 medley relay.
Bobo and Brinkmann were joined in the 200 medley relay by Gavin Poole and Ben Loesing.
Brayden Kriete, Loesing and Poole swam with Bobo in the 200 freestyle relay.
Brinkmann teamed with Poole, Kriete and Michael Hotra in the 400 freestyle relay.
“All three relays posted the fastest times of the season with the 400 free relay seeing the biggest time drop of almost 13 seconds,” Moreland said. “These boys had a great season and should be very proud of the results from all their hard work.”
Hotra placed sixth in the 200 freestyle (2:21.66) and eighth in the 500 freestyle (6:26.33).
Loesing finished sixth in the 50 freestyle (926.18) and seventh in the 100 freestyle (1:00.19).
Poole placed sixth in the 100 butterfly in 1:03.36.
Aidan Brinkmann took seventh place in the 50 freestyle in 27.63.
Washington swimmers in the consolation finals recorded the following results:
• Donovan McKenzie swam ninth in the 200 freestyle (2:22.51) and 10th in the 500 freestyle (6:33.05).
• Kriete finished ninth in the 50 freestyle (27.35) and 12th in the 100 breaststroke (1:24).
• Jack Courtney placed 12th in the 200 freestyle (2:29.62) and 12th in the 500 freestyle (6:48.56).
• Aaron Brinkmann finished 12th in the 50 freestyle (28.8).
• Aidan Brinkmann swam 12th in the 100 freestyle (1:05.58).
• Luke Mauchenheimer placed 13th in the 100 breaststroke (1:24.69).
The fall swim season officially concludes with the MSHSAA state meet Nov. 11-13 at the Rec-Plex. Qualifiers for the event have not yet been announced.