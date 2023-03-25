Washington’s bats kept cooking Tuesday.
One day after a 14-run performance against Timberland, Washington (2-2) scored an 8-3 win over Hannibal (1-3) in the first round of bracket play at the Troy Baseball Classic.
Pitchers Kaner Young, Ethan Roewe and Ben Loesing combined for a one-hitter in the contest.
The big damage came in the second inning as Washington posted a four-run rally.
The Blue Jays added two more runs in the fourth inning and two in the seventh.
“We could not get the big hit to really bust it open,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “We had the bases loaded two or three times and couldn’t get the big hit there, but still played really well.”
Hannibal scored one in the bottom of the first, one in the third and one in the fifth.
Aden Pecka doubled, singled, walked, scored twice and drove in a run.
Hanon Jarvis singled twice, walked, scored and drove in a run.
Grant Trentmann singled twice, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Hayden Burns singled and scored.
Bobby Laughlin singled.
Jacob Weidle walked four times and stole a base.
Ryan Weidle drew three walks and stole three bases.
Weston Meyer walked twice.
Ethan Stellhorn was hit by a pitch.
Young tossed two innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on three walks and no hits.
Roewe got one out and walked three.
Loesing tossed 4.2 innings and was the winning pitcher. He allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out one.
“Ben Loesing got his second varsity win after he also won against Timberland,” Gough said. “He threw 4.2 innings in relief and was a big reason why we were successful there.”
Pitching for Hannibal, Alex Friday went two innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits and three walks with one strikeout.
Cooper Scott took the loss. He threw 1.2 innings and allowed two runs on two hits and six walks.
Ryan Ross fired 3.1 innings and allowed two unearned runs on three hits and two walks.
Kane Wilson collected Hannibal’s only hit, a single.
Washington played its final round of the tournament Wednesday against Seckman.
The Blue Jays play the first regular season games on their new facility, the Fields at South Point, Saturday at 10 a.m. and noon. Washington is hosting Troy for a doubleheader.
